God of War Ragnarok Release Date, Trailer and Latest News

God of War series is one of the most favorite series of people around the world. After the successful career of 2018′ God of War, people are looking forward to the newest version of it. It was anticipated that the God of War Ragnarok will release sometime in 2021. But, due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to somewhere in 2022.

The newest version of God of War will move to Ragnarok and is based on Norse mythology. Kratos, the game’s protagonist, and his son, Atreus, are returned. The game’s creators, Santa Monica Studios, have crafted a narrative that traces the demise of the Norse Gods, beginning with the deaths of Aesir and Baldur at the hands of Kratos’ ax.

In this article, we’ll discuss the God of War Ragnarok Release Date and everything we know about it.

What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?

You’ll be happy to know that the all-new God of War Ragnarok is set to be released in 2022. Though, no official date has been confirmed by the creators yet. The game was firstly gonna released in 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

Based on some Twitter users and predictions, the God of War Ragnarok will be released on 30 September 2022. But keep in mind that this is only a prediction and suggestion. The precise date and month for the release of this epic game are yet to be announced officially.

God of War: Ragnarok in PS4 or PS5?

The head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst has revealed in his blog post that the much-awaited God of War: Ragnarok will be released for both PS4 and PS5. Many people thought that this game would be a PS5 exclusive, but fortunately, that’s a relief for some of the PS4 users.

The developers of the game have opened the gates for both the consoles players. You don’t need to buy the new PS5 to play this game. If you have a PS4, you can play this game officially. If you think to upgrade to PS5, this game will still be available for you.

Can you Pre-order God of War: Ragnarok?

As of this writing, no pre-order information for God of War Ragnorak has been released by Santa Monica Studio. When the developers make the material public in the next weeks and months, we’ll surely let you know.

God of War: Ragnarok Story and Trailer

The official reveals trailer for God of War Ragnarok premiered at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 after a long wait. In this scene, an older Atreus and his father Kratos have a conversation, and it’s fascinating to see. In addition to returning characters from 2018’s God of War, the Norse gods Thor and Tyr are also included. Here’s what the trailer looks like.

That’s all the updates available on the God of War Ragnarok Release Date. We can just wait and hope for the game to be one of the best among the series. I hope you found this article helpful.