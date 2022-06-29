Girls Trip 2: Everything We Know So Far

The famous comedy movie Girls Trip is reportedly renewing for a sequel and we can’t keep calm. The first part of the movie was released in the year 2017 in July with an amazing set of cast. Immediately after the release, the movie did great in entertaining the audience. Directed by Malcolm Lee and produced by Will Packer the movie revolves around the story of four best friends. When one of the protagonists is invited to speak for a festival, she sees it as a chance to reunite with her other three best friends.

The movie also had a great rating across several platforms. For instance, the movie has a 6.2 on IMDB and 71% on Metacritic. Further, the movie also has an impressive 92% on rotten tomatoes. Girls Trip is a perfect combination of comedy, thriller, and emotion in a two-hour tenure.

Due to such massive appreciation and popularity since 2017 only the Universal movie was expected for a renewal. So let us know whether the fans were successful in bringing a sequel for Girls trip and also the detailed information about Girls Trip 2.

Is Girls Trip 2 happening?

Fortunately yes! It has been confirmed that the movie will bring in a sequel very soon. In January 2022 only the producer Will, made an official announcement regarding the release of Girls Trip 2. The producer took to his social media to post about the same.

On air, he asked host Michael Strahan, “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic getaway, my friend?” “The Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway,” Will said, “I think that the moment is truly right. This is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA.”

He said that he has previously spoken to the film’s director and that “the ladies are in.” Will stated that this future sequel will poke fun at the present because it will be the Flossy Posse’s first vacation together after the epidemic, though specifics are still being worked out. Which, in our opinion, already suggests that it will be more outrageous than the original.

Girls Trip 2 Release Date

When Girls Trip 2 release date is unknown. It’s likely that it won’t be available until the end of this year or early in 2023, though, given that it was only announced in early 2022. But till now no official information has been given by the team regarding the release date of the show. Girls Trip will turn half a decade this summer.

Who will be in the Sequel?

It has been anticipated that the four best friends played by Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Smith will surely be in the sequel. Tiffany Haddish said in March 2020 she and her Girls Trip co-star Skyped. Mini-reunion morphed into a sequel brainstorming session.

Queen Latifah has said in May 2019 that the Girls Trip cast wanted a sequel. “Everyone wants No. 2… We’re waiting for a script “She teased sequel locations. “Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning… South Africa too,” she said.