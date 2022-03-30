Gentleman Jack Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Ensemble and More

It’s official: Gentleman Jack’s Anne Lister is coming back for a second run, which premieres on April 10. Suranne Jones, from Vigil, plays a real-life lesbian aristocrat turned memoirist in this BBC/HBO historical drama centered in the 1830s. Season one ended with Anne as well as Ann Walker (Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle) exchanging vows in a secret ceremony. Now the BBC has released a new video showing what happens next for the couple.

Gentleman Jack season 2 Release Date

Followers of Gentleman Jack season 2 are in for a treat since the historical drama has finally been given a timeframe and will premiere on our televisions within a couple of weeks. Award-winning Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack shall return to BBC One as well as iPlayer starting Sunday, April 10 at 9pm for its season 2. A fresh chapter will run each Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the whole series being eight hours long.

The season 2 premiere date on HBO in the United States is still a mystery.

Gentleman Jack season 2 plot

Anne Lister as well as Ann Walker tied the knot at the end of the first eight-episode season. Shibden Hall is where they will be living in the upcoming season. They’re worried about being able to have a quiet marital relationship together, though, given the plot is set in 1830s Yorkshire.

Several “huge, bold stories” have already been promised by author Sally Wainwright concerning the couple.

The BBC says: “In 1834, Yorkshire was a part of the United Kingdom. They are the subject of much attention as Anne Lister with Ann Walker settle into their new life together at Shibden Hall as a married couple. With Halifax on the verge of upheaval, Anne Lister’s reluctance to maintain a low profile seems to be both provocative and perilous because of her entrepreneurial energy and unusual love life.”

Who’s in Gentleman Jack season 2?

Peaky Blinders actor Sophie Rundle reprises her role as Ann Lister opposite Suranne Jones.

According to Suranne’s comments on her return, “I’m so happy that I would be accompanying Sally Wainwright on the latter half of Anne’s trip. We’ve always hoped for more, and now we’re seeing it all come to fruition.”

Gemma Jones returns as Aunt Anne Lister while Timothy West returns as Jeremy Lister in the highly-anticipated Tv series. Katherine Kelly plays Elizabeth Sutherland, Jodhi May plays Lady Vere Cameron, Stephanie Cole plays Ann Walker, Derek Riddell plays Captain George Sutherland, Amelia Bullmore plays Eliza Priestley, Peter Davison plays William Priestley, Shaun Dooley plays Jeremiah Rawson, Vincent Franklin plays Christopher Rawson, Joe Armstrong plays Samuel Washington, and Rosie Cavaliero plays Elizabeth Cordingly.