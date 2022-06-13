First Kill Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix’s famous 2022 drama series First kill might be launching yet another season. The drama series that was launched in 2022 itself had its first season released in June 2022 only, gained massive popularity from all its viewers and fans. The series was also considered to be unique as it has a whole-together different plot. The Vampire drama caught so many people’s attention since its launch only.

The drama also has a decent ranking on various platforms. Fans are eager to know more about the story of a vampire and a vampire hunter, how they fall in love, and what comes on their way. The confirmation of the LGBTQ+ inspired series, renewing for a second season comes instead of the cliffhangers, the first season had.

The very first season that was released on June 10 ended on certain cliffhangers, that need to be fulfilled by an upcoming season. Hence, we can’t wait for another season to air soon. Let us know more about the second season.

Is First Kill Season 2 Confirmed?

As mentioned above, no official information has been given however it is likely to renew. This is so because Netflix is an expert in making fans anticipate and then surprise them with the latest seasons. The platform also doesn’t believe in early renewals of the famous series. Hence, it is not confirmed but highly probable that a second season will air soon.

First Kill Season 2 Release Date

There’s no word on a First Kill season 2 release date yet, as the show has yet to be renewed by Netflix, although Netflix tends to release seasons of their shows on an annual basis. In other words, First Kill season 2 might be available on all of our Netflix accounts as early as June 2023.

It all depends on how long it takes to complete the project. Season 2 of First Kill is expected to include eight episodes, similar to season 1.

Season 2 Cast

Sarah Catherine Hook (Juliette), Imani Lewis (Cal), Elizabeth Mitchell (Margot), Aubin Wise (Talia), Jason Robert Moore (Jack), Elinor (Gracie Dzienny), Phillip Mullings Jr. (Theo), and Will Swenson will likely return for season 2. (Sebastian). Many of the show’s supporting cast members may potentially return. New cast members may also be added.

First Kill Season 2: What To Expect

If First Kill is renewed, the possibilities are boundless. Cal and Juliette part up at the end of Season 1, so it’s feasible that our favorite star-crossed couple may reunite in Season 2 or that they’ll find other love interests.

Meanwhile, Elinor is being held by the police, but we expect her to flee before shortly. Whatever happens, it appears that there will be plenty of drama and romance ahead.

The official trailer for the upcoming season has not been released yet as the first season aired days ago only. However, one can watch the trailer of season 1 and have a slight idea of the series.