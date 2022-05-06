First Kill: First Look at Netflix’s New Vampire Series

Are you ready for another teenage vampire series?

Vampires have always been a topic of interest in the world of entertainment. At some point in our life, most of us have wanted to become charming, long-living, and blood-sucking creatures. Well if you hadn’t had enough of vampire stuff yet then Netflix is here with one more.

Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming supernatural teen drama series namely First Kill and also released a poster for the series. The series is about a teenage vampire’s coming-of-age story where she makes her first kill to take her place in the family.

Here is everything we know about First Kill so far:

First Kill

The Netflix series First Kill is based on New York Times best-selling author V. E. Schwab’s short story of the same name. The story was published in Imprint’s “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite”.

The short story was first published back in September 2020 and now Schwab will be the writer and executive producer of the series. The series showrunner will be Felicia D. Henderson from The Punisher and Gossip Girl. She will also be the executive producer along with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss.

The Plot of the Series

The story features Juliette, a teenage vampire who is a member of a prestigious and powerful vampire family. To gain recognition from her family, Juliette decided to perform her first kill so that she can gain her rightful place in the hierarchy.

To do that, she sets her sights on Calliope, who is a new girl in town and also turns out to be a member of the family of famous vampire hunters. Things get complicated for the two as they slowly start falling for each other.

You never forget your first. First Kill premieres June 10 pic.twitter.com/Rp06ZBz4Pz — Netflix (@netflix) May 5, 2022

Who Will Be in The Series?

Sarah Catherine Hook is going to portray the character of Juliette the teen vampire. Imani Lewis will be playing the role of Calliope, the vampire slayer. Other cast members include Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Phillip Mullings, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Jr., Jason R. Moore, Jonas Dylan Allen, Dylan McNamara, and MK XYZ.

First Kill Release Date

It has been officially confirmed that First Kill is going to have a total of eight episodes in its first season. It has been reported that each episode will have a length of 60 minutes approximately. The series reportedly began production by April 2021 and post-production by the end of January 2022.

Netflix has announced that the first season of First Kill will premiere globally on 10th June 2022. There is no particular information about whether the show will have multiple seasons or not.