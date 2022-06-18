FBOY Island Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Everything to Know

The famous American reality show FBOY Island which released its season 1 in 2021, is coming back with another season. The dating television series that is based on several other dating shows, like Love Island and Too Hot to Handle, is renewing for yet another season. This will be the second season of the show. However, FBOY Island is slightly different from other shows as it revolves around a story of only three women. These three single females try to find their perfect match among 24-26 men.

In the very first season of the series, Sarah Emig and Garrett Morosky picked the cash prize. The season had a total of 10 episodes in total and was hosted by famous comedian Nikki Glaser. FBOY Island premiered on HBO Max and is one of the best shows for entertainment.

Since season 1’s release, all the dating show lovers were anticipating the release of season 2. This was because the filming of the same was completed way back. So let us know about the important details of the upcoming season.

FBOY Island Season 2 Release Date

Fortunately, we do have a release date for the upcoming season, and can’t wait for you all to know it. HBO Max has revealed that the brand new season will air on July 14, 2022, on HBO Max itself.

The filming of the upcoming season started way back in August 2021 only and finally, it is getting released. The same has been also posted on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the post.

FBOY Island Season 2 Plot

Nikki Glaser hosts the show, which comprises three women and 24 men. Twelve men are good people, while the other six are boys. The former seeks a romance, while the latter competes for a $100,000 financial reward.

Each episode culminates with the elimination of three gentlemen and the disclosure of whether they are philanderers. HBO Max teased, “The women will date together in hopes of finding love.” By the end of the evening, everyone will know who’s a Nice Guy, who’s an FBoy, who the women favor, and who wins.

FBOY Island Season 2 Cast

FBOY Island Season 2 will have “more huge twists” Mia Emani Jones(26), Louise Barnard (25), and Tamaris Sepulveda(29) join the single females.

Tamaris tells it like it is, and knows what she wants. Can these boys find a way to win her heart? pic.twitter.com/FgnQzv4Dy8 — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) June 14, 2022

In the list of males

A.C. Long, 28

Asanté Tait, 27

Benedict Polizzi, 31

Braydon Elgar, 22

Carlos Lopez, 30

Danny Louisa, 31

Dewayne Rogers, 26

In Hao, 30

JaBriane Ross, 28

Jared Seay, 25

Jeremy Edberg, 33

John MgBemena, 28

Kian Lewis, 27

Kyland Hewett-Newbill, 24

Lukasz Yoder, 21

Mercedes Knox, 25

Michael Dakessian, 27

Nick Priola, 26

Nick Warfield, 28

Niko Pilalis, 29

Nikolay Pranchenko, 29

Noam Atzil, 27

Tom Carnifax, 24

Zachary Wambold, 25

Is Nikki Glaser Returning as a host?

HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell said host Glaser returns. Glasser tweeted, “I’m back presenting @fboyisland for season 2 on @hbomax. 14 July. It’s even better than season one! Merci. Who knew? (If my intro looks crazy, it’s because they cut “god damned,” which made the humor of me transitioning from nice host to crazed woman more digestible.)

FBOY Island Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the brand new season was released by the official Instagram and Twitter handles. The caption of the trailer read “This season on FBOY Island, we’re pairing more thoughtfully. Really? no. It’ll be chaotic. HBO Max debuts #FBOYIsland Season 2 on July 14.