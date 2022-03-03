Farrah Forke, Star of ‘Wings’ and ‘Lois & Clark’, Has Died at the Age of 54

Renowned American Actress Farrah Forke has reportedly died at the age of 54. Farrah Forke was best known for her role as Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot on the 1990s comedy “Wings.” Apart from this Farrah has also played various remarkable roles throughout her career tenure. Farrah died in her Texas home only and the family has confirmed the same.

According to several reports Farrah, 54 was suffering from the fatal disease of cancer. She was fighting the disease for a considerable period. Subsequently, the American actress succumbed to the disease on 25th February. Forke starred in Seasons 4–6 of Wings, which aired on NBC in the United States.

The show went from 1990 to 1997. She portrayed helicopter pilot (and Desert Storm veteran) Alex Lambert at the show’s Nantucket airport. Apart from the Farrah was also Joe’s (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett’s (Steven Weber) love interests, with Brian finally winning her heart. David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, writers for Cheers and Frasier, developed Wings. Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church also appeared in the episode.

As soon as the news of Farrah’s death aired, tributes and condolences started pouring all over social media. Instagram and Twitter were filled with heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. One of the important posts was from Farrah’s co-star and a very dear friend Steven Weber.

Steven Weber, also a famous American actor took to his official Instagram to express his grief. He posted a retro picture of Farrah Forke and captioned it saying ‘”Farrah Forke has passed. She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful, and grounded as her character ‘Alex’ on ‘Wings.’ ” Forke had an adventurous relationship with “Wings” she was most famous for.

Forke joined the cast of “Wings” in the fourth season and stayed on until the show’s sixth season on NBC. She also had a recurring role on Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher’s superhero sitcom “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” In the second season of the ABC comedic adventure series, Forke played investigator Mayson Drake. From them, there was no looking back for Farrah.

She scores various other famous roles after that naming sitcoms “Dweebs” etc. She also dubbed various voices. Farrah’s career took a u-turn after the birth of her twins. In the mid-2000s, the actor left the entertainment field to raise twin kids Chuck and Wit. In 1994 Farrah got involved in a lawsuit. Forke sued in 1994, claiming that her silicone breast implants were defectively constructed and caused her damage when they burst.

Since then Farrah’s professional career took a backseat and her personal life was in front. A private service was held for Forke by close family and friends. Her family has requested everyone to pay their deep condolences to Farrah.