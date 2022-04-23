F1 22 Formula 1 Game Gets a Release Date: Everything to Know

We are about to get the newest addition to racing games!

The wonders of technology are amazing through and through and especially with racing games that keep getting more realistic with every passing. That day is not fat where they add literally every single mechanic involved in driving a car in real life.

Today we talk about one such game that has been anticipated for a long long time. The official F1 game became very popular with the players after its launch in 2021 and the popularity of sim-cade racing games was off the charts with children and adults alike playing it.

Now in 2022, the fans are excited as to what comes next and today we talk about F1 2022 game jointly produced by Electronic Arts Games and Codemasters. Here is everything we know so far:

What’s New?

Electronic Arts Games shared the first look at their second installment of the Formula 1 game for this year through a teaser trailer clip. The teaser is a brief one with some features of the cars that will be used to promote the new technical regulations throughout the year 2021.

No sign of new gameplay was revealed in the teaser but EA Sports separately announced that F1 2022 will have the trendy game modes in racing games like My Team, Split Screen, Career Mode, and the 2022 game will also be capable of introducing VR gameplay through Oculus Rift or HTC Vive on PC.

A new mode called Sprint Races will be implemented in F1 2022 which is a brand new qualifying style that was inaugurated in F1 2021. The Sprint race was introduced with the intent to add excitement among players to certain race weekends.

Enter the new era with #F122game F1® 22 – coming July 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Store More details 👉 https://t.co/vGFp7m3ozb pic.twitter.com/6l9vXmeCrT — EA SPORTS F1 (@Formula1game) April 21, 2022

F1 22 Formula 1 Release Date

The release date of the game has been unveiled in the teaser trailer that was released and it says that F1 2022 will be hitting the stores on July 1, 2022. The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Instagram post of the video featuring the first look of the game came with the reveal date and also informed the players that new cars, new rules, and a brand new handling model with extremely real physics while driving will be implemented in the game.

How to Preorder?

Although the launch date of the game is pretty far away it has already been set up for pre-orders. Players can buy the pre-orders from the EA website and similar retailers that support the purchase.

The pre-order will also come with bonuses that involve 3 days of early access, 18, 000 PitPoints, cosmetics, and more F1 life products.