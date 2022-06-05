Evil Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and Other Details

Voot’s famous drama series Evil is renewing for another season on the same platform. The thriller already had prior two seasons released since its launch in 2019. The Robert and Michelle King created series has now decided to bring yet another series of its supernatural drama and the fans can’t keep calm. The unique genre of the series makes it attractive and enthralling for all its viewers.

The series also has a decent rating of 7.7 on IMDB and a great 93% on rotten tomatoes. Since its release in 2019, the drama piece has gained a lot of attention and appreciation and hence the fans can’t wait for its yet another season. The very first season especially, which was released in September 2019 gained a lot of love. But due to the uncertain pandemic, the second season got delayed.

However, the second season was also released in June 2021. The series was then shifted to Paramount+ from the earlier CBS. And now with its third season almost planned and set to release, the third season is on the watchlist for many.

As they continue to investigate charges of demonic possession, we’ll see even more of priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). So let us know about the upcoming season and all the concomitant information for it.

Evil Season 3 Release Date

The good news for all the folks in that the third season of the series will be released this month only. Yeah, you heard right! Season 3 of the series is all set to release on 12th June 2022. Paramount+ will be releasing the season in terms of weekly episodes i.e. a new episode will be released every week.

Cast for Evil Season 3

Kirsten Bouchard (Herbers), David Acosta (Colter), and Ben Shakir (Mandvi) will return. Kirsten’s mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), will return as she had just joined the secret group representing the 60 evil mansions on Earth. Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), Lexis (Maddy Crocco), Lila (Skylar Gray), and Laura (Dalya Knapp) are all in Season 3. Kirsten’s daughters’ relationship to Evil’s depravity has many loose ends.

Michael Emerson (The Practice) will return as Leland Townsend and Kurt Fuller as Kirsten’s therapist Dr. Boggs. The trailer suggests Wallace Shawn will feature in at least one episode. Patrick Brammall (Glitch) will play Andy Bouchard. Boris McGiver (The Servant) will play Monsignor Korecki.

The plot of the new season

Dr. Kirsten Bouchard (Katja Herbers) faces professional and personal challenges. She works with David Acosta, a Catholic church “assessor” (Mike Colter). During his priestly training, he evaluates exorcism claims for the church. Ben Shakir’s (Aasif Mandvi) technological expertise helps refute supernatural claims. While there’s an underlying storyline, each episode focuses on a fresh supernatural case.

Evil Season 3 Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer for the upcoming season of the series. The same can be watched herein. Talking about the number of episodes the earlier season had 13 episodes each. However this time there are only 10 episodes in total.