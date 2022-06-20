Every Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series in Development Explained

There’s more than you’d expect.

Although season 8 was pretty underwhelming, Game of Thrones was still one of the most successful shows in history and definitely left a mark on its presence. Although it might have ended years ago in 2019, that doesn’t mean it was the end. There are still a lot of stories to be juiced out from George R.R. Martin’s books.

Game of Thrones created a universe of its own and the creators have already begun working on multiple stories before and after the events of Game of Thrones in the form of spin-offs. We are about to see a massive expansion of the world of Westeros and meet new and old characters on the TV screen once again.

Without further ado, here is all the Game of Thrones spin-off series currently in development:

House of the Dragon

The most well-known spin-off, House of the Dragon is loosely adapted from a portion of Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”. The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones and takes place 300 years before the events of the series. The series will feature the house of Targaryens, Daenerys’ ancestors fighting a war of succession between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II.

The series is set to debut on 21 August 2022 itself and will consist of 10 episodes. The series will star Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Kole, a knight of the Kingsgaurd in the lead role. The series will stream exclusively on HBO.

Untitled Jon Snow Sequel

Kit Harrington will reprise his role as Jon Snow in this untitled sequel series. The story will take place after the events of season 8 of Game of Thrones after he was banished from the wall. As of now, not many details have been revealed about the series.

Jon now knows that he is a Targaryen and has the right to be King however he has left the kingdom and gone beyond the walls to the free folks. There are speculations we might see the return of some Starks in this series and we will explore more of the world beyond the wall.

Tales of Dunk and Egg

This series was reported to be in the works in January 2021 and will follow the story of Martin’s three “Dunk & Egg” stories which are “The Hedge Knight”, “The Sworn Sword”, and “The Mystery Knight”. The series will take place 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series will follow a hedge knight called Dunk who ends up becoming Ser Duncan the Tall, the commander of the Kingsguard. We will also be introduced to Egg, who is the squire of Dunk and will end up ruling Westeros as King Aegon V.

Game of Thrones Animated Series

An animated series of the Game of Thrones world is also reported to be in development. The news was announced in January 2021 but not much has been revealed about the show so far. The scope for this series is big as it has the huge world of Westeros to explore as animation and putting CGI characters like Dragons will be easier in animation.

The animated series has been reported to follow the same tone and theme as Game of Thrones.

10, 000 Ships

A journey on the sea, 10, 000 ships will take place a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones when the Rhoynar was destroyed by the Valyrian Freehold. At that time, princess Nymeria will command the 10, 000 ships to sail down the Rhoyne river to lead her people to safety from Esos.

The story will feature the years of travel of Nymeria and her ships in search of a new haven and finally settling down on Dorne. Her story is one of the most fabled ones in the history of Westeros and is also connected to the dire wolf of Arya Stark. Amanda Segal will be writing the script but nothing else is known so far.

Flea Bottom

Flea Bottom has not been confirmed completely so far however there are possibilities of this spin-off happening. The series will feature the lives of the residents living in the poorest districts of King’s Landing. Lord Davos Seaworth, the Onion Knight was also a resident of Flea Bottom and he escaped the slum to become a sailor.

Sir Duncan the Knight was also a resident of Flea Bottom who was given knighthood at the age of 16. The story of the series might follow similar events.

The Sea Snake

Formerly titled 9 Voyages, HBO announced the existence of the series in March 2021 claiming that it was the most developed spin-off series so far. The spin-off series will be a prequel featuring the story of Corlys Velaryon who also appears in House of the Dragon.

Corlys also called the Seas Snake was the greatest seafarer in the seven kingdoms of Game of Thrones. It is yet to be known just how much this series will overlap with House of the Dragon.

With this many spin-offs and animated series in the works, the fans of Game of Thrones and Martin's books are certainly in for a treat in the coming years.