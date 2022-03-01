Edge vs AJ Styles is on for WrestleMania 38

It will be Edge vs the Phenomenal One in this year’s WrestleMania!

Another fun-packed year for the WWE fans is bound to have a great closing. Edge made his return to the WWE and has been involved in some great matches however, this match could be his best one.

Nearly a decade ago both of these superstars were the prime faces of their respective Wrestling Organizations. Edge for the WWE and AJ Styles for TNA. Both of these wrestlers possess a certain flair that catches the eye of the fans.

This is also a reason why this match-up is so hyped as it is expected to be a high-flying predictable battle.

AJ Styles accepted Edge’s challenge on Monday Night Raw

Ever since Edge has been back he has had different stints in the WWE. Initially, he went after the titleholder Roman Reigns but later transitioned on to a long-term rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Edge came on to the Monday Night Raw segment looking for someone to fight on the grandest stage of Wrestling, “The WrestleMania”. The veteran was looking for a worthy opponent but instead, he got a “phenomenal” one.

In the latter part of the show, AJ Styles went on to accept Edge’s challenge and so the bout between the superstars is now fixed. The only time before these two have been in a ring together was the Royal Rumble of 2020.

NOT LIKE THIS.@EdgeRatedR blasted @AJStylesOrg with a Conchairto just moments after the Phenomenal One accepted a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/qXI7ihZZF0 — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022

Edge went on to get the better of AJ Styles that time out. All the more reason for AJ to bring out his best game. Edge attacked AJ Styles after his announcement in an apparent “heel turn”.

He kicked him in the nuts and then attacked him with a steel chair. This could be an indication of the type of match it is going to be between these two. Both have very big egos and it would be best if it is a no rules match rather than a simple one.

The build-up for the match was underway since the start of Feb and the organization is hoping that it would be the standout event for the second day of WrestleMania.

The announced lineup for WrestleMania as of yet

The current lineup for this year’s WrestleMania is as follows:

Night 1 (April 2)

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Night 2 (April 3)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE and Universal Championships in a title unification match

Also announced:

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

WrestleMania is scheduled to happen on the 2nd and 3rd of April and streaming will be done on BT Sport as well as the WWE network. The match between Edge and AJ Styles will definitely be the wildcard as both players are high flyers in the ring.

They have been the main character in their organizations for so long and it will be interesting to see the depths to which they will go to win this match.