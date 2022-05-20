Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Another Baby Girl

The secret is out and it’s a girl!

Despite being famous worldwide, Ed Sheeran certainly knows how to keep a secret. Sheeran has always kept his private life a secret and almost every news about his private life has been delivered late on the internet.

Speaking of delivering, it seems the “thinking out loud” singer has secretly welcomed a daughter with his wife. This is the second daughter the couple has welcomed and both times the internet was late to find out about it and we only got the confirmation from Ed himself. Anyways, here is everything we know about this “perfect” announcement from the singer:

Ed Sheeran on Instagram

We can certainly learn a thing or two from Ed when it comes to writing songs or delivering news. On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer shared the wholesome news of the birth of a second daughter to his fans through his social media.

On his Instagram account, Ed shared a sweet picture of a pair of white socks for a baby lying on top of a brown blanket. He captioned the post with: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x”.

The internet was quick to react to the news and thousands of congratulatory comments flooded the post. Some fans were extremely surprised by the sudden news, some were cheering for the couple, and some on the other hand were excited about the songs that good ol’ Ed will be making after being inspired by the newborn.

Ed and Secrets

This is not the first time Ed has gotten everyone by surprise. The couple had announced the birth of their first daughter Lyra in a similar manner back in August 2020. The last time it was a pair of baby socks lying atop a blue and green blanket.

Back then he captioned it as “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you … Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran”.

Both times, Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn chose to keep the births of their daughters a secret until the end and only confided in their closest family members about Cherry’s pregnancy. Ed and Cherry have been dating since childhood and grew up together in the same town.

The two rekindled their romance in 2014 and 5 years later, they got married in a small ceremony. Even the news of their marriage was not leaked and only Ed confirmed it later in 2019 without sharing further details.

Ed has claimed that his daughter has given her another purpose outside of his music career.