Duncanville Season 3 Episode 5 & 6 Release Date, Plot, Spoilers And Where to Watch

Things are progressing smoothly this season, or are they?

Animated series has become a big trend these days and people are continuously surfing and browsing through many such series to find their perfect fit. One such series that has gained a big fan following is Duncanville. The series started back in 2020 and has already cruised through two seasons.

Season 3 of the animated sitcom premiered this year the audience as well as the critics have nothing but praise for it. Episode 3 premiered on 22 May and fans have been eagerly waiting for what’s ahead in the next episode. As compensation for the delay of the next episode, the creators are dropping both episodes 5 and 6 at the same time.

Here’s everything we know about it so far:

Recap of Previous Episode

In the previous episodes, we witnessed Duncan going to a private island with his friends to have fun but they somehow end up doing a charity event. Jack and Annie meanwhile look at an old album where Annie finds that Jack had spent a whole night in prison. Later on, Duncan manages to get a knife and become the leader of his group.

Duncan then takes advantage of the situation where the vice principal faces a drug test. On the other hand, Jack becomes jealous of Annie’s work spouse. Later on, Jack and Duncan discuss that they want to raise their money and status in society which makes them work on a plumbing commercial.

The Plot of Episodes 5 and 6

Just as always, we can expect Duncan to go on another adventure only for it to become a misadventure. Their previous plans of getting status and fame did not go so well. The upcoming episodes are not going to be so different as well. In the fifth episode, we will see Duncan going on a wind tunnel ride only to end up getting traumatized for life.

Also Annie will go against Teen Zone after she felt cheated due to their prices. Then in the sixth episode, Duncan will end up seeing Annie in her birthday suit which again gives him a different sort of trauma. To forget all that happened, he visits a hypnotist to have his memories erased. But we know nothing ever goes well for Duncan.

Release Dates of Episodes 5 and 6

Since episode 5 was slightly delayed, the creators decided to drop it with the succeeding episode on the same day. Therefore, we are getting episodes 5 and 6 on the same day which is today 5 June 2022. Keep an eye out because it can be released anytime now.

There are a total of 10 episodes in this season, and you can watch them all on FOX once they are released. You can also stream seasons 1 and 2 of Duncanville on FOX.