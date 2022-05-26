Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Toned Body in Floral Bikini During Pre-Show Swim

Dua is bringing in the summer heat with her snaps.

Leave it to Dua Lipa when it comes to being a fashion icon. Dua has been constantly showering us with killer looks, outfits, poses, and of course… songs since ever and we can’t thank her enough for it. She has once again gone ahead and blessed her with her new pre-concert fit through a series of enthralling pictures.

The singer is currently on tour around the world and has been sharing her journey on her social media with her fans and followers. During one such occasion, Lipa shared the snaps of her swimming time before her show with her fans. The singer looked absolutely stunning in the snaps wearing a floral bikini.

Here are more details about the star’s outfit:

Dua Lipa on Instagram

Currently, Dua is on her Future Nostalgia world tour in Munich, Germany. But before performing in a show there, the singer took a short break while soaking in the sun with her friends and going for a swim.

She shared a series of snaps in an Instagram carousel where she donned a beautiful string bikini with a micro floral print on it. The two-piece string bikini perfectly showed off her toned body and legs as she posed on the riverside lying on a sheet atop the grass.

Her bikini had teeny tiny bottoms which she complemented with a matching triangle cup top having a color combination of orange, pink, and purple. The bikini was paired with a golden body chain wrapped around her waist which she paired up with hoop earrings and a ring on her pinky finger.

Her hair was tied into a ponytail and she wore almost no makeup on her face. The singer captioned her carousel with: “Pre-shower river dip” and was seen sharing the frames with her friends who were also in bathing suits.

Dua’s comment section was immediately flooded with fans and their comments on her fabulous looks, toned physique, and beautifully designed swimwear. While some fans went wild with their imaginations and said: “YOU’RE THE MOST GORGEOUS QUEEN OF THE GALAXY.”, some were just too stunned to speak and simply commented on a lot of fire emojis.

Dua’s New Song

A tour is not stopping Dua from bringing out absolute bangers and this time she has collaborated with Young Thug and her old collaborator Calvin Harris. The latest song has been titled “Potion” and Harris has given us a teaser of the song through a video where he explains how he created the song.

He then faces timed Dua and the two jam together while Dua provides the vocals and her lyrics are: “Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / and that’s a potion.” The last time Dua collabed with Calvin was back in 2018 when they released “One Kiss”.