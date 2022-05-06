Does Khloe Kardashian have Breast Implants? Rumor Explored

The rumors of the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian undergoing the knife have been swirling in the air forever. Read the article further to know whether she has got breast implants or not.

Does Khloe Kardashian have breast implants?

In the past, the reality TV star stated that she is not against cosmetic surgery and would like to go for breast enlargement. Throughout the reality Tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we have seen her ever-changing appearance.

There is a slight possibility that the founder of Good American may have undergone the knife to enhance the size of her breasts. A Breast Enlargement aims to increase the size, shape, or fullness of the breast using an implant.

Khloe’s sister, Kourtney had a breast enlargement when she was in college and she has openly discussed it on KUWTK, with one episode showing the sisters having X-rays to show Kourtney’s breast implants.

What did Khloe have to say about getting plastic surgery?

During an interaction with Cosmopolitan in 2016, the 37-year-old said, “I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup because we’re all putting on a fucking mask basically every day anyway. When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it—that should be your own decision.”

Kardashian further added, “I just have a lot of friends that just go to get liposuction when not once have they tried to go to the gym or tried to change their diet, so they’re literally eating a box of pizza the day before and then going to get lipo.”

At that time, Khloe also revealed that she didn’t get any surgery for her nose despite the rumors spiraling all over. She told the media outlet, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared, so for now it’s all about contour.”

Khloe got the nose job done

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Kardashian said, “Everyone says, ‘oh my gosh she’s has her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job—[with] Dr. Raj Kanodia—and everyone gets so upset, like why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

During an interaction, Khloe talked about her insecurities and she said, “Before the show started, I was very secure and then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then, I had a good run, I think, of being secure and I think recently I’ve become insecure again. So, I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

We just want to say that each individual has the freedom to do whatever they want to do not just with their lives but with their bodies as well. Don’t forget to stay tuned with us for the latest updates from the world of showbiz.