Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness End-Credits Scenes Explained

Our all-time favorite Marvel character Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has so many interesting features to its new scenes that have been credited. The latest adventure that is on our way will also let us explore crazy scenes and will let us decide what is going to happen next.

The two midway credit scenes have been added and we can’t wait to watch them. However, if you choose to not wait for watching it, you are at the right place. The credit scenes have been scheduled in a manner that you will be compelled to watch the whole movie. One of the credit scenes happens midway while another one happens is scheduled to be at the end of the movie. The last scene is expected to be the deal maker for the Multiverse of Madness.

If you’re short on time, only the first teaser appears to be related to the larger MCU story, but the second is absolutely worth watching. Hence it is highly recommended to not miss any of them so that you stay in pace with whatever is going on. Doctor Strange is walking down the street after his third eye has opened in the movie’s concluding sequence when he is suddenly interrupted by a new interdimensional traveler in the mid-credits scene.

The woman doesn’t say anything, but her name is stated in the credits as “Clea,” played by Charlize Theron. Clea is Stephen Strange’s on-again, off-again wife and fellow adventurer in the Marvel Comics universe, and the closest thing he has to a regular love interest. She’s a sorceress of great fame who hails from another reality, and she’s currently the Sorcerer Supreme, following Stephen’s death in the comics.

Clea informs Stephen that he has triggered an Incursion and that they must proceed to repair the situation. When she asks whether he’s ready to go, his third eye opens, he answers yes, and the two walk through the portal she created.

This is especially true for the movie version of Stephen. Son of former Dark Dimension ruler Prince Orini and Dormammu’s faithful servant, Strange destroyed Orini in his first solo MCU film. Clea’s MCU origin and power set are unknown, but we do know she can teleport between what appear to be separate dimensions, which matches her comic book counterpart.

The other teaser sequence brings us back to Earth-838, the Illuminati world, and the story of the pizza vendor performed by Bruce Campbell. Campbell’s character regains control of his limbs after weeks of beating himself in the face.

He then looks into the camera and exclaims, “It’s over!”, giving the movie one last humor to let audiences know to leave the theater. Aside from teasing Doctor Strange’s next MCU adventure, the Clea scene is ambiguous. After all, in an infinite multiverse, there are limitless sequel possibilities.