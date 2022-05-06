Doctor Strange 2: When Does It Release on Disney Plus?

At this point, just go watch it in theatres.

It would not be an understatement to say that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated movie of 2022 so far. The sheer amount of surprises that the movie is going to have is making everyone shake in their boots.

So have you bought your tickets to the theatres yet? No? Well, the movie releases tomorrow! Oh, you don’t wanna see it in the theatre? So you like watching your favorite movies from the comfort of your home. Well, then you might be wondering when will you be able to stream the movie at your place.

That is our topic of discussion today and here is everything we know about it so far:

What is Doctor Strange About?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to the first Doctor Strange movie that was released back in 2016. The story follows Stephen Strange who is a famous neurosurgeon getting involved in a car accident and losing the ability to use his hands.

Desperate to save his hands and his career, Stephen tries all sorts of methods and ends up reaching the Ancient One who not only heals his hands but also teaches him the mystic arts and tutors him to become the Sorcerer Supreme.

The Last Time We Saw Doctor Strange

Well just because his own movie was released years ago doesn’t mean we didn’t get to see Doctor Strange anymore. After his solo movie, we first saw strange in Thor: Ragnarok where he helps Thor and Loki find Odin.

Strange was also present in the two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. He was part of the team that fought Thanos and the fight between Strange and Thanos can easily be called one of the coolest fights in the MCU.

Then he helped Peter to make everyone forget his identity but that spell was botched and it caused the multiverse to break open. Now the sequel of Doctor Strange will feature the consequences of his actions and the trouble they brought to Earth and the multiverse.

When Does It Release on Disney+?

Well, the basic rule is that every MCU movie has at least a 45-day window between its theatrical release and online release. Since Doctor Strange 2 will be released in theatres on 6th May, this means we have to wait till the end of June for it to be released online.

However, this widow can extend more if the movie does well in theatres like Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it appears Doctor Strange 2 will certainly do well. So, even Doctor Strange himself cannot predict the online release date for his second movie.

You can expect Doctor Strange 2 to be available on Disney Plus somewhere between July 15th and August 4th.