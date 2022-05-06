Disney on Ice Tickets 2022: Dates, Prices, and Presale Details

A big return by Disney on Ice tickets has been their ad we can’t be more excited for it. Disney is back with its shows happening in 2022 in places like Manchester, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Newcastle, and more cities are included. The view of various dazzling Disney characters dancing to Disney songs will be mesmerizing. The same will be featured by Dream Big Productions.

The list of the heroes will surely include everyone’s favorite Disney character Mickey Mouse. Apart from him various other famous Disney characters like Minnie, Donald, and Goofy, as well as Coco, Moana, Aladdin, and Elsa, are among the Disney characters.

For people wishing to purchase a ticket, some steps must be followed. But it is highly suggested to go ahead with the tickets as this is a one-time thing. So let us know what all you have to do for buying a ticket for the same.

How to Purchase Disney on Ice 2022 Tickets?

It has been official that tickets can be purchased on the Disney’s Ice official website. However, if one wishes to purchase a ticket right now the same cannot be done as the tickets will be available from next week. For accessing the same click here.

The sale of the ticket will start on 13th May. But in case you are willing to buy the tickets before the sale, you can surely opt for the presale that begins today i.e. 6th May 2022. Those who wish to get tickets early should sign up for alerts to become a Disney on Ice favorite customer and receive special access to presale tickets.

When tickets go on general sale next Friday, they will be available via Ticketmaster. For more information and regular updates, follow Disney on Ice on Twitter or subscribe to their official YouTube channel. For accessing Ticketmaster click here.

Places for the Show

In the winter of 2022, Disney on Ice will perform in six cities across the United Kingdom. The following is a complete list of dates and locations:

AO Arena, Manchester, November 2-6, 2022

P&J Live in Aberdeen, November 10-13, 2022

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, November 30-December 4, 2022

Newcastle, Utilita Arena, 7-11 December 2022

Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield — December 15-18, 2022

The O2 in London, December 22-21, 2022.

Estimated Price for the tickets in 2022

While the pricing for 2022 has not yet been finalized, we have all of the information you need based on last year’s costs, which you can find here. According to research published in 2021, weekday ticket prices ranged from £18.60 and £52.55 per ticket. Prices were determined by the number of seats that buyers selected.

Tickets for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening performances ranged in price from £26.15 to £52.55, depending on the seat. Saturday and Sunday matinee and morning entrance prices were £28.35, £33.85, £37.15, £44.85, or £52.55 for Saturday and Sunday performances.

These were the all necessary information concerning Disney’s show that is scheduled. Hence, go ahead and grab your tickets for the most amazing event.