Discord Down? Users Report Problems with Server Errors

Are you not able to log in to Discord or are you not able to access the Discord app or site in the first place? Well, don't worry you are not alone since a lot of reports from users are coming in claiming that they are not able to access the app or the site of Discord.

Are you also facing similar problems or is your problem entirely different? Well no matter what, if you are facing any trouble accessing Discord then today we will tell you how to figure out the problem and also give you a fix for your problem.

Here are the details:

Is Discord Down?

Yes, it seems that a large number of people in the world are not able to access the Discord app or the site. Thousands of users have flooded Twitter and are questioning the ongoing issue. While some claimed it to be a problem related to the servers of Discord, it has been found out that the problem has occurred on Cloudflare’s side and it is apparently an internet outage on a massive scale.

internet machine broke, our team is turning it on and off again so it should be up very soon! https://t.co/D4pn4Htzma — Discord (@discord) June 21, 2022

According to Cloudflare’s site: “A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34AM UTC. Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions”. Netizens didn’t waste a moment to get “#discorddown” at the top of the trending section.

Here are some reactions regarding the problem from the users on Twitter:

How to Check If Your Discord Is Down?

If you are wondering whether you are also facing the same issues as other users or if it’s just a problem on your side, then take the following steps:

Check the Service Status page of Discord and look for possible issues.

Search around the internet and on Twitter regarding your problem and check if other users are facing similar issues.

Check the latest updates from the social handles of Discord.

You can also use third-party apps like “Downdetector” and “Outage.Report” to check for issues.

If you don’t find the issue you are facing in the above steps then the problem might be on your side. To fix the problem on your side, do the following

Check whether the app or site you are visiting is official and verified.

If the problem only occurs on a certain device, then you might have to get the device fixed in a shop.

Check if you have been banned from using Discord.

Clear your cache and restart the app or browser.

Restart your device, restart the app, or reopen the browser.

Check if there is no ongoing maintenance of servers.

If none of these fixes work, then you can either contact customer support of Discord or you can contact your Internet Service Provider to find and fix the issue.