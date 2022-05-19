Did Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Split Up Again?

South African comedian Trevor Noah has reportedly broken up with his long-time girlfriend and American actress Minka Kelly. The couple who dated for two long years has decided to call it off. According to various sources, the couple broke up quite a few times ago only instead of the personal differences arising in the relationship.

All of the fans are utterly disappointed by this news as their relationship was portrayed as a serious one. “They’re making plans for the future together, and their relationship is incredibly stable. They’d been bouncing between coasts for the past year and were seeking a place to call home in LA as a pair”, a source also confirmed.

Reason Behind the Breakup?

The cause for the breakup appears to be that Trevor and Minka were simply not on the same page. The insider said, “She is quite dissatisfied. They were moving around in circles, always ending up in the same spot. It was ineffective”. However, to think that the breakup comes as a mutual decision between Trevor and Noah would be wrong.

This is because the sources further testify that apparently, Kelly has the most positive and happy attitude towards the breakup. The statement said “Minka is now single and quite happy. She’d rather be alone than waste her time with the wrong guy”. This might come as a relief to Minka and Trevor but it’s not the same with their fans.

But this is not the first time Trevor and Kelly have broken up with each other. Even exactly a year ago in May 2021, the couple broke up after dating for a year. But subsequently got together and started dating again. Hence, there are rays of hope for the fans who are disappointed in this split.

How did Trevor and Minka Get Together?

In August 2020, fans first learned about his relationship with the Friday Night Lights actor. They’d been seeing each other for “many months” and were living together, according to a source who added that they were “becoming serious.” While Trevor and Minka kept their relationship under wraps, they were spotted out on the rare date night in January 2021, and a source told!

The news was that they were “very much in love”. However, in May of that year, word got out that the couple had called it quits. Trevor and Minka were photographed vacationing in St. Barts a little more than a week later, indicating that they were eager to give their romance another opportunity. They had previously broken up and gotten back together, according to the news.

“They’re hoping things will work out,” a source told! News at the time. “They’re just waiting to see where everything goes.” They are, however, “doing things slowly”, according to an insider. According to the source, “Nothing between them is formal. They’re having fun together.”