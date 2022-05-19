Did Migos Breakup? Offset Unfollows Quavo And Takeoff On Instagram

Famous American hip-hop trio Migos are well known for singles like Versace and Fight Night have sparked breakup rumors. The rumors gained ground from the fact that the trio has subsequently, unfollowed each other on Instagram. A Twitter account spotted this fiasco and revealed the same to Migos fans.

The account noticed that the rapper Offset of the trio unfollowed the other two rappers, Take-off and Quavo. Additionally, famous rapper Cardi B too unfollowed Quavo and Take-off. This sudden move by the rappers not only sparks rumors of the trio breaking ties but also indicates that something fishy might be going on in the rap culture.

However, no official statement or confession has been made by any of the band member or their team representatives. However, unfollowing each other on Instagram, this day is a new trend after a breakup and hence all the fans and netizens are doubting that Migos might split up soon.

Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/wjXDXQJiaj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2022

Possible Reason Behind the Breakup

Till now, it cannot be said what might have led to an unfortunate split. However several past instances, have been given clues about the same. “This shit is just showcased,” Offset said of their solo releases. We just wanted to show the world that it is possible to be a home team and still win. But the group is for everything.” Fans have reacted to the possibility of the separation on Twitter, with one saying, “Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles.”

Another cue that has been noticed concerning the hip-hop trio is the announcement made by Takeoff and Quavo. The two announced their new single also under a whole-together new duo name Unc and Phew. All these instances are clearly pointing out towards the split of the trio. Possibly, offset has broken ties with the other two members and Takeoff and Quavo might still work together.

How was Migos Formed?

Quavo (Quavious Marshall), Takeoff ( Kirshnik Khari Ball), and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) created Migos in 2008. They were initially known as the Polo Club. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. The three members are connected and were reared together. They grew up together in Gwinnett County, just 30 minutes northeast of downtown Atlanta. “‘My area was tough, so I had to get out there and grind,’ I’m not going to say. We made things difficult for ourselves.

We made the decision to stay on the streets “Quavo stated. On August 25, 2011, the group released their debut full-length project, Juug Season, a mixtape. On June 1, 2012, they released the mixtape No Label. Tucker Toenjes and Mitchell Thomas assisted. Quavo’s mother reared the three of them together in the Atlanta suburbs. Outkast, Gucci Mane, Hot Boys, Lil Wayne, and Master P were among the artists they listened to as children. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff is the names of the three rappers who make up the group.