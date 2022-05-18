Did Jason Sudeikis Split With Girlfriend Keeley Hazell?

In unfortunate news, American actor Jason Sudeikis has parted ways with his girlfriend Keeley Hazell according to several reports. The couple that started dating recently only in February 2021 has decided to call it a quit after nearly one year of dating. The sources report that the reason behind the unfortunate split of the Horrible Bosses actor is the tight schedule of both the persons.

Jason and Keeley both were having a really tough time concerning their work lives and were unable to allot time for their relationship. Hence, the couple mutually decided to split because of their hectic schedules of theirs. Therefore, it can be said that the split comes after a mutual decision of the couple and it ended on good terms only.

The interesting aspect of this whole situation is that even though the couple called it a quit, they are still hooking up. Yes, you heard right! Even after breaking up with each other, the couple is hooking up and seeing each other. The relationship between Jason and Keeley started budding on the sets of the “Horrible Bosses” only.

During the shooting of the movies, Jason and Hazell came closer and subsequently started seeing each other. Things came in public first when the couple was seen kissing on a beach in San Lucas, Mexico. This was the first time Jason started dating someone after his split with Olivia.

Jason was first married to Key Cannon, in 2004. After being together for more than 5 years, the couple got divorced in 2010. After their divorce from Key, Jason started dating Olivia Wilde in 2011. After dating for two years, Olivia and Jason got engaged in 2013. The couple also had two children together, a son and a daughter. However, Jason and Olivia too were divorced in 2020.

Sudeikis issued Wilde with legal papers during her April CinemaCon presentation for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she has since moved on with singer Harry Styles, 28. When a woman stepped on stage and handed Wilde a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential,” she was giving a lecture to around 4,000 people at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“Is this for me?” the actress inquired, looking perplexed, before peering through the documents, which concerned the exes’ children and the parents’ continuing custody battle. In terms of the actor, “He’s known Keeley for a long time and feels comfortable around her. They enjoy spending time together.” Sudeikis’ pals weren’t convinced that Hazell was merely a rebound, especially because he’d only recently broken up with his last fiancée.

However, they appeared to be coming closer. Indeed, professional obligations were made to bring the couple together, according to a source. In Los Angeles, Jason met Keeley through mutual connections. She currently resides in London, where he films ‘Ted Lasso,’ of course.” Unfortunately, it appears that they were unable to make it work.