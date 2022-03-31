Derry Girls Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix’s very famous sitcom Derry Girls is renewing for a new season and we can’t wait about it! The sitcom has two prior seasons already released in 2018. A dark comedy series that portrays a young girl’s story will blow our minds after the final season’s release. The sitcom also has a good rating all over including 8.4 on IMDb and a whopping 98% on rotten tomatoes.

The already released seasons have a total of 12 episodes written by Lisa McGee and produced by Hat Trick Productions. Season 3 of the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls will be the final and, hopefully, the funniest. The award-winning sitcom follows a group of teens as they navigate their parents, parties, and school in Derry, Northern Ireland during the Troubles in the 1990s.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

The most anticipated question of all is exactly when is the series renewing for a new season. The channel has already released a trailer for the upcoming series. The channel has also revealed the first look of the sitcom on St. Patricks Day i.e. on 17th March 2022. Hence the Irish drama is all set to get released as soon as the date comes. The exact release date has not been intimidated till now.

But several reports have revealed that it will be aired somewhere in October 2022. The dates can be preponed too as the audience is going crazy after watching the trailer. Further, no official confirmation is given regarding the same. But the sources are expecting a date really soon from the official team of Derry Girls.

Derry Girls’ Plot

There’s no word on the plot yet, but we can expect more excellent 1990s music soundtracks and plenty of youthful mishaps. The final series has been described as being on an “epic scale” by Nicola Coughlan.

The second season ended on a hopeful note, with James reconsidering his decision to leave Derry. Fans loved it when James surprised Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) by taking her to the prom at the last minute. Fans have been hoping for a romance between the two characters since the touching moment…

Why did the Final season take so long?

After filming was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had to wait a bit longer than expected for fresh episodes of Derry Girls since the cast and crew recognized how crucial it was to film on location in Londonderry. “We’re still waiting,” Coughlan stated in January 2021, “because it’s essential to the show that we film in Derry.”

In August of that year, Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, echoed those sentiments, saying that McGee didn’t “want to compromise on quality” by rushing out the third season. “We don’t want to deliver any show that is limited in any way,” she continued. Although, this will be the final season that will be released, as informed by writer Lisa McGee on her Twitter.