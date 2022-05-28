Depp vs Heard Trial: When Will the Verdict Be Released?

Now it’s all in the hands of the jury.

After dragging out for almost 6 weeks, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an ending on 26th May in the courtroom of Fairfax, Virginia. But the trial will truly end once a verdict has been released.

Both teams were continuously at each other’s throats throughout the battle and after lots of evidence and claims, both parties made their respective finishing statements and urged the jury for their unbiased decision.

So how exactly did the trial conclude and how soon can we expect a verdict to come out? Here are all the details we have so far:

Closing Statement of Depp’s Team

Camille Vasquez, the lawyer of Depp was the first to present her closing statement. She claimed that Heard ruined Depp’s name by falsely claiming to be a victim of domestic violence by his hands. She claimed Amber to be an “incredibly aggressive, violent, and cruel” person and said that Johnny went through “persistent and aggressive” abuse because of her.

In her speech, she said: “What is at stake in this trial is a man’s good name… There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp.” After that, multiple recordings of arguments between Johnny and Amber were played and then Benjamin Chew, the second lawyer of Depp took the stage.

In his speech, he said: “You have now come to know the real Amber Heard: scary… This is Me Too, without any Me Too. Mr. Depp did not and does not deserve to have his life, his legacy, destroyed by some lie.”

Closing Statement by Amber’s Team

The first to deliver the closing statement from Amber’s team was her lawyer Ben Rottenborn. He claimed that just because Depp convinced people to agree that the op-ed was about him, does not mean it really was. He said that great care was taken to write it and make sure it did not point to Depp.

After showing some graphic texts sent by Depp to many people where he talked about doing violent things to Amber. Then the second lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft took the stage and said: “We’re asking you to finally hold this man responsible”. They should fully and fairly compensate Amber for what he’s done.”

Johnny Depp Verdict Date

By the time the trial proceedings began, Judge Penney had given lengthy instructions to seven jury members on how to decide a verdict in both the defamation claim and the counterclaim. The seven-member jury team began their deliberations shortly after the two sides concluded their final statements.

The verdict could take anywhere between a few hours to several days to be released. Since the amount of evidence and testimonies are high, we can expect the verdict to be released only by the end of May or the beginning of June at the earliest.

No matter who wins the case, the losing side will not be sent to prison as this was a civil case and not a criminal case.