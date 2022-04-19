Demon Slayer Season 3- Everything to Know About Swordsmith Village Arc

It’s time for the Love Hashira to debut.

You can’t tell me you did not like Entertainment District Arc and our main character at his most powerful date in the anime. The biggest highlight would be the flamboyant skills of Tengen Uzui. The second season delivered us with one of the greatest battles in Kimetsu no Yaiba ever which was the legendary battle between Tengen and Gyutaro.

The second season was breathtaking and left the fans wanting more. Well now your wait is almost over and the next season of your favorite anime is going to start premiering real soon. What’s more, you are about to witness the flawlessness of the Love Hashira.

Here is everything we know about the third season of Demon Slayer.

The Story So Far

By the end of season 2, we witnessed our main characters defeating Gyutaro and Daki, the Moon 6 pair. Not that it was an overwhelming victory since our heroes barely managed to survive the battle of unprecedented proportions.

The heroes received grave injuries however, they survived and came out victorious however our flamboyant hashira Uzui decided to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps by the end.

The Plot of Season 3

A trailer giving us the first glimpse at the third season which is also being called the Swordsmith Village Arc. In the trailer, we saw an overview of what the next season will encompass. Studio Ufotable did a great job by first playing the events of the initial seasons in the form of scrolls.

This arc will focus on the two Hashiras, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. The trailer did not reveal much of what the third season will bring but we got a glimpse at some new animations and scenes that were not seen in earlier seasons.

As the name signifies, the arc will first focus on Tanjiro getting his sword fixed or getting a new sword after he travels to the village of swordsmiths and find the man who made his Nichirin sword, Haganezuka. And we can definitely have some new demons pop up and take advantage of this situation.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cast

The main casting will return for the next season like Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro, Akari Kito as Nezuko-chan, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, and Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu. Other than that, some new and old characters will be coming back for more screen time like Mitsuri, Muichiro, and Genya.

Swordsmith Village Arc Season 3 Release Date

The production of a third season was announced in February but we got the first glimpse at it last week by Aniplex. As of now, no official date for its release has been announced but we can expect it to start premiering in the next year.

If you are an impatient fella, then you can go ahead and read the manga. Or you can go and stream the first two seasons again.