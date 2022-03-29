Deadline: First Look, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Looks like we got another great thriller on our hands.

If you are a fan of murder mysteries and thrillers, then you might have certainly heard of this new project. Channel 5 is bringing out a brand new noir thriller ‘Deadline’ in four parts that feature a femme fatale accused of murdering her husband.

Sounds interesting? Here is everything we know about ‘Deadline’ so far:

The Plot of ‘Deadline’

‘Deadline’ tells the story of Natalie Varga, who is accused of murdering her husband in cold blood and it is already decided by the court of public opinion that she is guilty. However, Natalie has an elusive personality and with her perfection in the art of quickly adapting to her surroundings, she is a difficult woman to handle.

Natalie is revealed to have suffered a traumatic childhood and after graduating from Cambridge University, she escaped her past and became adept at switching her personality where one moment she is warm and relatable and in another moment she is aloof and untouchable.

Then enters James Aiden, an investigative journalist who has taken a serious blow to his career in the past and is now looking for redemption and stumbles upon Natalie’s case. He then decides to interview Natalie for his documentary but ends up falling for her and the case and ends up losing his sense of reality.

James struggle in the whole story to differentiate fact from fiction and the dilemma of his own feelings becoming a barrier to the truth.

Cast

Charlie Murphy from ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set to play the role of elusive Natalie Varga and James D’Arcy from ‘Agent Carter’ will be playing the role of James Aiden. Charlie Murphy is prominently known for her role as Jessie Eden in the popular series Peaky Blinders. She also played the role of Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley and is set to make an appearance in the sci-fi adaptation of the popular video game Halo by the end of this year.

As for James D’Arcy, he played the popular role of Lee Ashworth from the hit drama series Broadchurch and also appeared in the role of Edwin Jarvis in Agent Carter as well as Avengers: Endgame. He has also made an appearance in Nolan’s Dunkirk and Commander. Later this year, he will be playing the role of Mr. Toad in Kenneth Grahame’s ‘The Wind in the Willows’.

Indra Ové will be playing the role of Barbara who is the boss of James and his former love interest. Brian Caspe and Anamaria Marinca will also be playing unknown roles.

A Deadline you really don't want to miss. Your next TV obsession is nearly here. Brand new mystery thriller #Deadline is coming soon. 📺 pic.twitter.com/zfleLHvA8J — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) March 22, 2022

Deadline Release Date and Trailer

Deadline is scheduled to release on Channel 5 on 5th April at 9 p.m. and will run every night at the same time till April 8th. As for a trailer, Channel 5 has released a 39-second trailer on Twitter with the caption: “A Deadline you really don’t want to miss”.

Let’s see what they have in store for us!