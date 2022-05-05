Dead to Me Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

This will be the last of the show.

Dead to Me became a popular show especially because of its dark comedy. The show unlike many featured the comedic and weirdly funny sides of a person’s sense of grief, loss, and forgiveness. The show was liked by both audience and critics.

The first season of the show premiered in May 2019 and the second season in May 2020. It has been almost a year since season 2 was released and fans have been eagerly waiting for what awaits them in the third season.

Just two months after season 2 premiered, it was renewed for a third season and it was also announced that season 3 will be the last season of the show. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What Is the Show About?

The story features Jen who is a real estate agent and recently lost her husband in a hit-and-run. She goes to therapy to cope with her loss but uses anger and resentment as outlets for her grief. At her therapy support group, she meets Judy.

Judy happens to be the hit-and-run driver responsible for Jen’s husband’s death however she lies that she is grieving the loss of her fiancé who died in a heart attack but in reality, he broke up with her.

The differences between the two lead to great chemistry between them and they soon become deeply bonded. However, Jen slowly starts unraveling the mystery of her husband’s death.

And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. fucking. shit. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pESk6kMzgX — Liz Feldman (@thelizfeldman) April 26, 2022

The Plot of Season 3

Season 1 focused on Judy’s secret while Season 2 was about Jen’s secret. Until now, we have found that Judy was involved in the hit-and-run case of Jen’s husband and Jen killed Steven under the lie of self-defense. And just like the last two seasons, season 3 will also be about someone’s secret.

Liz Feldman, the showrunner talked about where season 3 will be heading and said: “Now there’s somebody else with a secret”. This somebody else is most probably Ben as he was the one who crashed into the duo at the end of season 2.

Cast

Although we say Jen and Judy were involved in a serious car accident at the end of season 2, we still know that the lead characters will return. Christina Applegate will return as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy. James Marsden will reprise his role as Ben.

Other than that, we can expect the kids of Jen, Charlie played by Sam McCarthy, and Henry played by Luke Roessler to return. Most of the other cast members will also be reprising their roles.

Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date

The third season is rumored to have 10 episodes. As of now, no official date for the premiere of season 3 has been announced however, Netflix has announced that the third season will drop in Fall 2022.