David Hebner Passes Away at 73: Cause of Death Explored

Condolences from everyone related to WWE have been pouring in since his death.

David Hebner, the person who found himself at the center of some of the most iconic moments of WWE has passed away. He was 73 at the time of his death. The news of Hebner’s death was confirmed by his family on Friday.

David Hebner has been a long-term referee working for the World Wrestling Federation and soon became one of the key officials of the company. Thousands of people associated with the wrestling world paid homage to the iconic referee and grieved his loss.

Today we look into who David was and what was the cause of his death. Here are the details:

RIP Dave Hebner "How can there be two Dave Hebners?" pic.twitter.com/GIdZPYXVvf — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) June 17, 2022

Who Was David Hebner?

David, born on 17 May 1949 was a referee, road agent, promoter, and professional wrestling authority figure in America’s wrestling industry. He debuted as a professional referee in the late 1970s in Richmond, Virginia. By 1986, he was already working for the World Wrestling Federation. Ever since then, he was at the center of many iconic fights in the wrestling world.

Some of those iconic fights include the showdown between Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage during the WrestleMania III and the fight between Hulk Hogan and Savage during WrestleMania V. However, his most popular and memorable moment in WWE history still remains to be the show-off between Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan when they met on the Main Event of WWE Title in 1988.

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. https://t.co/6eRJWMphWG — Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2022

He finally retired from WWE in 2005. Hebner was married to Rebecca for 43 years whom he married in 1968 and shared two daughters with her.

Cause of Death

The one to confirm the news of David’s death was Brain Hebner, the son of David’s identical twin Earn Hebner. He shared the sad news on his podcast “Reffin’ It Up” and revealed that David has passed away at his home in Virginia on 17 June. Brian at that time did not reveal the cause of his death.

Brian also posted a tweet where he said: “RIP Dave Hebner. Gone but never forgotten. Always loved.” The cause of Hebner’s death was apparently Parkinson’s disease which he had been suffering from for years. His illness was revealed by Hermie Sadler, the NASCAR Driver who was involved with pro wrestling. He shared a photo on 28 May where Hebner was seen very ill and facing some serious health issues.

He captioned it with: “I’ve said many times that friendships and relationships are very important to me. Took the time today to go visit Dave Hebner. The Hebner family is so special to my family. Join me in sending some positive vibes his way !! @BrianRDJames @WWEArmstrong @RealJeffJarrett @WWE”.

I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. Always a lovely and helpful man to me. My deepest condolences to his Earl, Brian and his family. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 18, 2022

I am so saddened to hear about Dave Hebner’s passing. I adore this whole family so much. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to work with Dave, Earl, Brian and Katie and I’m thinking of them all today at this sad time. Let’s celebrate Dave’s life. Love to the Hebners ❤️ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 17, 2022

Many prominent figures from the wrestling world paid tribute to the iconic referee on social media.