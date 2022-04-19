Cutie Pie Episode 9: Release Date, Plot, Spoilers, and Everything To Know

The wait for the next episode is almost over.

Are you a fan of Cutie Pie? The trendy BL series based in Thailand? Already gobbled up all the episodes available to watch and can’t wait for the next episode? Well, I have news for you because it is going to take a while before you are able to see the next episode.

Hiatuses are really important folks! It gives the makers some time to properly plan out the episode and give us the best product. The makers of Cutie Pie have also taken a short break this week and will return the next week with an exciting new episode.

In the meantime, here is everything we know about episode 9 of Cutie Pie so far:

What is Cutie Pie About?

Cutie Pie features the romance between two guys and is based on fiction having the same name by BamBam. The series based on fiction already had a good plot and the perfect casting with some talented actors made the series a great success.

The official synopsis of the series reads: “The sons of two companies were engaged to each other. One doesn’t want an arranged marriage while the other wants to win him over! Meet Hia Lian and Kuea Keerati soon.”

The story revolves around Kuea Keerati and Kilane Wang, both the sons of two big companies. Kuea wants to marry Hia Lian after growing old and makes himself a perfect partner from childhood, however, Hia Lian does not want to marry.

The Story So Far

In the eighth episode of the series, we got to witness the reunion of Kuea and Hia Lian. Kuea initially wanted to call off the marriage but they get closer after staying together and share some romantic scenes.

Hia then introduces Kuea to his friends after taking him to his pub and finally, Kuea decides to live forever with Hia Lian.

Cutie Pie Episode 9 Plot

No official plot has been released yet but we can expect some crucial changes in the couple’s relationship since the promo for the next episode showed a troubled Kuea after something happening with his family. Meanwhile, Hia prepares himself for a legal battle with the Keerati family and asks his assistant to prepare the details to seize their property.

It will also be worth watching if Yi would inform Diao that he was the reason why Diao lost his childhood memories and if the viewers will be able to get a glimpse at Diao and his boyfriend’s backstory.

Cutie Pie Episode 9 Release Date

Although the ninth episode was expected to be released this week, however, the makes decided to take a break this week. So the series will return in all its glory the next Sunday, which means episode 9 is expected to release on April 23 at 10:30 pm ICT.

Are you excited about the next episode? Let us know in the comments.