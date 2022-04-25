Cruel Summer Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The next season will be seeing a lot of new changes.

Cruel Summer was first released on April 2021 but it featured a story set in the 90s which became highly popular quickly among the viewers. The series left the viewers bewildered and second-guessing everything that came next.

The viewers quickly fell in love with the storyline and the cast that portrayed their roles perfectly. The first season was rated very highly among the critics as well and it received a rating of 94% on the Tomatometer and 7.5 on IMDb.

However, now that a second season of the show is coming, not everything will be the same and we are going to see a lot of changes including a whole casting change as well as the change in showrunners.

Here is everything we know about season 2 of Cruel Summer so far:

What is Cruel Summer About?

Cruel Summer season 1 is set in Skylin, a fictional town in Texas. The first season consisted of 10 episodes while each episode revolved around the same day over three years i.e. 1993, 1994, and 1995. The series followed the story of two girls in their teenage years.

The first girl Kate Wallis was a girl liked by everyone but she disappears because of the vice-principal of the school. The second girl, Jeanette Turner was a socially awkward girl and an outcast of the school but she slowly takes over Kate’s life after her disappearance.

However, Kate returns alive a year later and accuses Jeanette of not saving her from abduction and only watching it happen. The story revolves around seeing the episodes from the viewpoint of the two girls.

The Plot of Season 2

Season 2 will not follow after season 1 and it will be a whole new story this time. In a press release, Freeform, the channel on which the show is streamed, released some information about the plot that said: “Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.”

It also added: “Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

Cast

The cast will also be brand new for the next season. Sadie Stanley is being cast as Megan, Eloise Payet as Isabella, and Griffin Gluck will be Luke. Other cast members appearing in the show are KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, and Paul Adelstein.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date

An Instagram post from the official account of the show has revealed that shooting for the second season has already started. As of now, no official release date has been made public but The Hollywood Reporter claims that we can see the return of the show in 2022.