Condor Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

It’s about time our favorites returned.

Leave it to the American thriller series when it comes to keeping the watchers occupied and craving for more in every proceeding episode. One such series surfaced back in 2018 called Condor which was based on a novel by James Grady namely ‘Six Days of the Condor’.

Condor quickly became a fan favorite of the audience with its engaging story and brilliant screenplay. It was even well-received by the critics and the show got an 87% score on Tomatometer and 7.7 on IMDb.

Season 2 quickly followed and also became a sensational continuation of the series. It has been about 2 years since the last season dropped and fans have been ecstatic about what comes next. Here is everything we know about season 3 of Condor:

What Is Condor About?

Condor took inspiration from both the novel and its film adaptation ‘Three Days of the Condor’ released in 1975 and produced itself as a brilliant thriller series. The series featured Joe Turner a new recruit in the CIA who hopes to reform the organization from the inside.

The idealistic millennial soon witnesses the massacre of his office workers by professional killers and stumbles upon a hidden plan that could threaten the lives of millions in America.

Will There Be a Season 3?

The great news for the fans has finally arrived because Epix, the cable network behind Condor has announced that the third season of the show has been greenlit. The renewal was approved in February and we might be getting a release date soon.

As for a release date, there has been no information provided but if we speculate from past events, season 2 was announced in July 2018 and it premiered in August 2020. So since season 3 was announced in February, we can expect it to drop somewhere by the end of 2023 at the earliest.

The plot of Season 3

Season 2 ended with an irresistible cliffhanger. We saw that Mae has broken up with Crane after returning from the hospital. Abbott retires from the CIA but is soon murdered by Gabrielle before he could testify. We saw Turner confronting Crane at his house and finally find out that Crane was the mole all along and that Gnezdy has become his asset.

Now that Gnezdy has joined SVR and taken over Volk’s position and Turner has joined the CIA, it’ll be interesting to see what season 3 has in store for the audience. We’ll see how Turner’s entry into the CIA will affect the story.

Just like the last two seasons, the third season of Condor is speculated to have 10 episodes and the official release date is yet to be confirmed.