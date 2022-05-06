Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date Announced: What We Know So Far

“I told you not to play with fire.”

Even since the finale of season 4 premiered back in 2021, fans have been antsy about what will happen next, and wild speculations were surfacing on the internet. Well, the time of speculation is over now and Netflix has delivered a first look at the show’s next season.

An absolutely thrilling trailer of the upcoming season 5 of Cobra Kai just dropped and fans are going insane over it. What came along with the trailer was a reveal fate of the next season. Initially, the same trailer was played at the Cobra Kai: Live and Bad Ass event in Los Angeles which was part of the festival called Netflix Is a Joke.

Here’s everything we know about the next season so far:

The Story So Far

In the finale of season 4, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang joined forces to take down Cobra Kai in a combined effort at the All Valley under-18 Karate Tournament. However, Cobra Kai ended up being the winner, and that too was on both girls’ sides of the tournament.

Then we saw Terry pledging to open new dojos all across the valley and John Kreese was sent to jail after he was framed for assault. Meanwhile, Terry Silver continues to work on his ambition to expand the Cobra Kai karate.

Season 5 Synopsis

The official synopsis of season 5 reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

What we can infer from this is that Silver is hell-bent on spreading his “No Mercy” style of karate. Daniel is bringing in help to cause more chaos. The 5th season will show how our main characters will deal with the trouble that’s about to come in their lives.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 5 which gave us a first look at what’s about to come in the next season. We see that Silver is back at planning hideous schemes and Daniel is ready to come in his way. We also see the search for Miguel continuing who left for Mexico City to look for his biological father.

Netflix has announced that season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and will be launched on the streaming service on 9th September exclusively. You can also stream the first 4 seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix right now.

