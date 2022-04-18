Cobra Kai Season 5 Cast, Plot, Release Date Speculations, and Latest Updates

“There’s going to be a lot of Karate”.

One thing the fans of Cobra Kai are thankful for is the consistency of the creators. The creators and all the personnel involved with the production of the series always run a tight schedule and never let much space be left between the release of consecutive seasons.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai was released back in 2021 December and fans absolutely loved it. And not only the fans, but even the critics liked the series equally and the series was highly rated. The fans already are excited about what comes next and are madly speculating about what the fifth season will bring.

But is season 5 coming and when will we be able to see it? Here’s everything we know about it so far:

What is Cobra Kai About?

The events of Cobra Kai take place 34 years after the events that took place in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. After the tournament, Johnny Lawrence reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo in an attempt to seek redemption. His actions also reignite his long-term rivalry of his with Daniel LaRusso who is now on the path to success.

The Story So Far

Season 4 saw a great shift in the paradigm for the series. In the fourth season, we witness Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang joining forces to make a combined effort to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley under 18 Karate Tournament. The bet for the tournament involves the loser hanging up their gi.

Samantha and Miguel hang back in an attempt to maintain the dojo alliance while Robby goes all-in against Cobra Kai. In the end, Cobra Kai ended up being the winner on both the girls’ sides of the tournament. Terry has now pledged to open new dojos all across the Valley.

The plot of Season 5

This is going to be difficult for opponents to fight back against Cobra Kais in the coming seasons. And it is mostly going to end up in a fight in the next season and this time Daniel is enlisting Chozen for help so the antagonists are going to have some new tricks up their sleeves next time.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

In the case of season 4, the teasers and trailers were posted on social media only a month before the season premiered. If we speculate on this trend then we can expect to see some new teasers for season 5 as soon as in the next few months.

As for an official trailer, it might take a while and until that trailer drops, we won’t be anywhere near the season 5 drop.