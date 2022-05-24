Christina Perri and Her Husband Are Expecting a Baby Girl After 2020 Pregnancy Loss

American singer and songwriter Christina Perri has good news on her way to life. The 35-year-old singer is pregnant and is expecting a baby girl with her husband Paul Costabile. The singer has confirmed the news via her official Instagram handle. This will be Perri’s second child and second daughter with her husband Paul.

The couple already has a 4-year-old daughter named Carmella. The news of Christina’s pregnancy broke in when she took to her official Instagram handle to inform her fans the same. The “Jar of Hearts” singer wrote “We’re incredibly excited since Rose sent Carmella a little sibling. We’ve been experiencing all of the emotions, but we’ve been focusing on choosing joy every day.”

She posted a video of her 4-year-old opening a gift box along with a pink color balloon denoting a baby girl. She displays it to the camera because it has ultrasound images. Carmella kisses her mother’s expanding baby bump as confetti drifts up into the sky.

After losing her infant girl last year, Christina claimed she didn’t think she’d “love again.” The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer revealed she miscarried in early 2020, and her daughter Rosie was stillborn in November of that year. She opened up about her healing process post miscarriage as she also suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks during her second pregnancy.

She stated “I thought I’d never be okay again after we lost our daughter in November. I believed I’d never laugh, play, dance, or fall in love again… I didn’t have any for months. But then I began to attempt to heal and learn to live with the sorrow and sadness, as well as the love and joy. How can we find even the tiniest meaning in our misfortune, something to learn from and progress towards”?

She further went on to admit that “It was difficult and demanding, but I can’t emphasize enough the importance of inner work and healing. I also was recovering from her heartbreak. I kept telling myself that everything would be fine by summer. Everything would be better in Ocean City. I figured we’d be fine if we could just get to Ocean City. That was correct. We arrived safely and are doing well.”

Paul and Perri got engaged in June 2017 and subsequently, in August 2017 they announced that they were pregnant with their first daughter. The couple in December 2017 got married subsequently in January 2018 their daughter was born. Reportedly, the singer also has more than 50 tattoos on her body.

Mary and Dante Perri are Perri’s parents and she was born in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Her family is “extremely Italian,” she says. Her brother Nick Perri played guitar with Shinedown, Silvertide, Perry Farrell, Matt Sorum, and her cousin Dominic Perri.

Archbishop Ryan High School grad attended the University of the Arts. She trained herself guitar at 16 by seeing Blind Melon’s Shannon Hoon on VH1. She studied communication for a year before pursuing music.