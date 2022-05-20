Chris Rock Could Be Named the Host of Oscars 2023

They’ll do anything as long as it gets them viewership.

What better way to slap back at the behavior of Will Smith during the Oscars? Bring back Chris Rock to the Oscars again and this time as a Host! Well, at least that’s what it looks like if you see it from the audience’s point of view.

However, there are definitely concrete reasons other than petty revenge when they consider Chris Rock to return again. Yes, speculations have surfaced after the President of ABC shared his opinion about having Chris at the helm of the show next year. The Oscars 2023 are supposed to be held in March next year and we can expect Christ Rock to host it.

Here’s everything we know so far:

ABC Open to Having Chris Host Next Year

In a recent interview with Deadline, Craig Erwich, the president of entertainment at ABC hinted that he was open to having Chris Host the next year’s awards. He said that despite the smackdown that happened this year, he believed it was a “really successful year for the show”.

He added: “My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously, there were a lot of controversies, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program. Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off year over year, and we came back in a big way.”

Erwich said that he was happy with this year’s ratings however, the ratings could increase the next year by leaps and bounds if Chris were to host next time.

The Ratings for This Year

This year’s Oscars were hosted by Wanda Skyes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall and the show witnessed the ratings for this year’s broadcast to be up by 58% with an average of 16.6 million viewers. As compared to this, only 9.8 million Americans watched the 2021 Oscars which was also hostless.

Erwich also dedicated this year’s success to the hosts and the musical performances where he said: “If you look at what they were trying to do, which is really bring entertainment back to the program, they had three amazing hosts, clips, and incredible musical performances.”

How Did ‘The Slap’ Affect the Ratings

It was reported that many people tuned in to the Oscars after Will stormed onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife. However, Erwich insisted that the viewership was already up before this event and it was greater than ever.

Rock has yet to respond to the rumors and has been keeping a low profile after the slap. He certainly did mention the slap often in his jokes after that during his appearances on comedy talk shows.