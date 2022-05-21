Chivalry Season 2: Will the Channel 4 Show Return for Another Season?

Who says chivalry is dead?

Chivalry with its above-average performance could be certainly called an underrated show. The series based in the United Kingdom with its comedy-drama genre won the hearts of the audience with its hardworking cast. The highlight of the show was definitely the A-list cameos that made people expect more in every episode of the first season.

The show didn’t do that well with critics and it got a 75% score on Tomatometer and a score of 5.6 by IMDb. The series still managed to do pretty well with the audience and it even led to some fans wondering if the show will return for more.

Although the story of season 1 seems to have been finished, here is everything we know about a potential season 2 of Channel 4’s Chivalry:

What Is Chivalry About?

Chivalry is a British series broadcasted on Channel 4 in the year 2022. The show with its comedy-drama genre is written by Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani who also happen to be the main characters in the show.

The production of the show was announced in January 2020 after it was announced that Steve and Sarah were writing a drama series of 6 episodes featuring the “sexual politics in the wake of the #MeToo movement”.

Just like its description, the show featured a successful producer who has to detoxify his current film due to the ongoing #MeToo movement. The series also features a woke director/writer who happens to get closer to the producer because of a weird attraction and the realization that they both are pawns of the Studio’s bigger goals.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Chivalry?

As of now, no official announcement has been made by either the crew of the show or the people on Channel 4 about there being a second season of the show. A second season is yet to be greenlit by the studio.

If we speculate from previous events, Season 1 was announced in 2020 and came out in April 2022. So we cannot expect a second installment to drop anywhere before 2023 at least. We could, however, get the news of the renewal of the show by the end of this year, if there is one.

Cast and Plot of Season 2

The story of the first season was wrapped up by the end of the first season so there are lesser chances that the story will be continued from that point onwards. Instead, it is more likely that if there is a second season then it will primarily focus on another corner of Hollywood.

Of course, if that happens then there is bound to be a whole new cast and story. However, if by some miracle, the studio decides to keep the original cast then we are bound to see Steve and Sarah reprising their roles or in a completely new role.

As of now take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made about season 2.