Chainsaw Man Part 2: Everything We Know So far

It is indeed a good day for all manga lovers. This is because the famous Chinese manga series Chainsaw Man is reportedly renewing for a second part and we can’t keep calm. The series that commenced in 2018 has released part 1 till now. The first part gained massive popularity amongst cartoon series lovers. Action fiction also has a great rating across several platforms. The Tatsuki Fujimoto-created series has a total of 11 volumes and covers various interesting genres.

Chainsaw Manga is a complete package of comedy horror, fiction, and dark fantasy. The show revolves around the plot of Denji, an impoverished young man who after having contact with Pochita changes entirely. This change enables him to do several changes in his body and he becomes a physically powerful person.

Around 97 chapters were published by the mangaka, which was compiled in 11 volumes. Denji then joins the struggle against the demonic forces that threaten the Earth.

The unusual and fast-paced tale of Chainsaw Man enthralled millions of manga lovers. It’s no surprise that a reputable studio like MAPPA has picked up the anime adaptation. The entire anime community is now eagerly awaiting any news concerning the series. So let us know about the several details of the upcoming series.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Release Date

To everyone’s surprise and fortunately, Chainsaw Manga is not over yet and we have more to witness. The series’ part 2 has a release date and we can’t wait to reveal the same. Last year, Tatsuki Fujimoto confirmed that the manga would be serialized again with Part 2.

The author initially said that Part 2 would commence in the second half of 2022. Fujimoto just revealed that Part 2 of Chainsaw Man will premiere on the Shonen Jump on July 13th, 2022.

So, beginning this month, we’ll be able to read fresh chapters of the wonderful manga series. Tatsuki Fujimoto is working on several projects this year, including Chainsaw Man Part 2.

The author delivered the Goodbye, Eri one-shot earlier this year, which was favorably accepted by the community. Fujimoto has announced that on July 4th, he will release a new short story titled “Listen to Future.” The premiere is expected to take place in October 2022.

What can we expect from Part 2?

Chainsaw Man part 1 ended with chapter 97, leaving many mysteries to be solved and teasing Denji’s new existence as Makima’s reincarnation and a “normal” high-schooler. Denji wholeheartedly embraced Chainsaw Man’s status as a “superhero,” a result of Yakima’s machinations, and left his worst past behind. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s mangas are known for their pain, twisted emotions, and nightmare scenarios.

Part 2 might also study the nature of Devils and Hell, which were left in the background to focus on the Control Devil on Earth. Fujimoto is a varied creator who can construct beautiful and captivating stories without Chainsaw Man’s bombast.

Chainsaw Man was wild and delightfully silly in modern manga, yet its profound themes and harsh critique of Western and Japanese society made it a global phenomenon.