CBS Cancels ‘FBI’ Season Finale Following Texas School Shooting

An unfortunate incident occurred in Texas, which left several people dead. Instead of the same TV network, CBS has decided to pull the series “FBI’s ” finale episode. This happened because 19 children and 2 adults were shot dead by a gunman. The gunman started an open fire in a primary school in Uvalde that left around 21 people dead.

The brutal incident has shocked the whole country and various celebrities and stars have also shared their grief regarding the incident. CBS’s “FBI” which already has three seasons released in the past, was about to air its finale episode of the fourth season. The episode was called off because it allegedly involved a fictional scene covering a school shooting.

Hence, the makers decided to not air that episode amidst this grieving situation and further replaced the same with an older episode of the same show. The episode that was aired instead of the finale episode was a one-shot in the New York office of the FBI. According to reports, the final episode will be rescheduled for a later date that will be informed by the makers.

However, CBS’s FBI is not the only one that called off its episode. In the wake of the tragedy, another show, Apple TV’s Physical, had its red carpet canceled for its season two premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rose Byrne as a 1980s exercise video star, according to a statement released to US media: “Tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private affair with no press because of today’s tragedy in Texas.”

“We appreciate your desire to join us, and know that you share our emotional sympathy for all of the families affected by today’s tragedy.” Actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde native, urged the United States to “rearrange our beliefs and establish a common ground above this horrible American reality that has regrettably become our children’s issue.”

The Oscar winner, who explored running for governor of Texas last year, said in a statement that the recent string of mass shootings across the United States, including the most recent in his hometown, was “an epidemic we can prevent.” He said: “Once again, we have tragically proved that we are failing to be responsible for the privileges our freedoms offer us.

“We can stop this epidemic, and no matter whatever side of the aisle we are on, we all know we can do better. We must improve.” After the terrible occurrence, several musicians and celebrities, like Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer, and Kylie Jenner, expressed their outrage and grief.

In a monologue on The Late Late Show, US-based British host James Corden addressed the shooting, calling America’s gun regulations “one of the most backward nations in the world.” Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in collaboration with CBS Studios, have created the FBI. Executive producers are Wolf, Eid, Chapple, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.