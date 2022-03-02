Cain Velasquez, Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Booked for Attempted Murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC heavyweight champion, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in San Jose, California, on Monday. On Monday, Velasquez was detained for allegedly shooting a guy on the city’s southern borders.

According to many news outlets, Velasquez might have been firing at a guy he felt had assaulted a youngster linked to the former fighter. As published by NBC Bay Area as well as the San Jose Mercury News, the man’s stepfather was shot at least once, citing reliable sources in their respective stories.

The pair were in a vehicle that Velasquez is said to have fired at. It was stated by the Mercury News that the guy had been given a conditional discharge on Friday after being charged on a misdemeanor count of indecent and lascivious behavior with a kid under 14.

When Velasquez, 39, was taken into custody, records revealed that he was being detained without bond in the Santa Clara County Detention Center. The next time he appears in court will be on Wednesday. The San Jose police department released a few further facts regarding the incident.

There were no immediate reports of life-threatening wounds on the man, but he was sent to a local hospital for observation. An investigation into the cause and circumstances of this occurrence is ongoing, according to the San Jose Police Department.

“Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident,” San Jose Police said in a statement on Twitter. “He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

No additional remark was given by an SJPD spokesperson to media outlets about the event or Velasquez’s probable motivation. Asked whether they had any brief comment on the person’s detention and subsequent discharge, the Santa Clara Sheriffs’ Office did not return the call.

Velasquez, a resident of California, is supposed to practice and instruct at the American Kickboxing Academy located in San Jose, which is approx. five miles away from the scene of the incident.

During his tenure in the UFC, Velasquez was the heavyweight champion twice, from 2011 to 2012 and then again between 2012 to 2015. At UFC 121, he defeated Brock Lesnar with a technical knockout. After losing his most current UFC bout against Francis Ngannou in Feb 2019, Velasquez turned to pro wrestling. His ledger now stands at 14-3. Since joining Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Velasquez has featured in WWE events on a few occasions.