BTS’ Member Jungkook Tested Positive for COVID-19

If you thought that COVID-19 is gone and the world is mask free, then probably you are wrong. Coronavirus is still taking ground in various countries across the globe. While countries like China and France have already started feeling the effect of the wave, various famous celebrities are also bearing the brunt of the same.

BTS’s famous member Jungkook has been tested positive for the noble coronavirus on Tuesday. Jungkook went for a show in Las Vegas wherein the news of his positive report came. Big Hit Music stated on the fan community forum Weverse that Jungkook tested negative for Covid-19 in South Korea but underwent tests in the United States after experiencing slight irritation in his throat.’

Apparently, Jungkook is the youngest BTS member who is just 25 years old. He is a singer and a songwriter but works as a vocalist for a South Korean band. This is not the first time a BTS member has been tested positive for covid. Earlier this year famous BTS member Lee Seoung contracted covid-19. Further, a few days back only BTS member J-Hope was tested positive for this deadly virus.

Later on Monday, the youngest member of BTS was diagnosed with coronavirus. Jungkook’s involvement in the ‘later schedule in the United States will be governed by local rules on Covid-19,’ according to the agency. The agency is also in ‘conversation with the awards organizer,’ presumably referring to the Grammys.

The news of Jungkook’s report broke in when Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the same. The company verified the news and said that “Jung Kook took a PCR test in Korea and left for the US on Sunday, March 27 (KST) to perform at the Grammy Awards. On Sunday, March 27, after arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a small irritation in his throat and did a quick PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR) and a regular PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR) (PT).

They further stated that “Both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). Jung Kook is currently self-quarantined and treated according to US health standards. His only symptom is a minor sore throat, and we will closely monitor his health during quarantine.”

“We would like to apologize to our fans for causing concern despite our efforts to ensure our artists’ health before and during the schedule in the United States,” All our fans are asked for their understanding and support. We will continue to support Jung Kook’s speedy recovery, putting their health and safety first. We will also continue to fully comply with all healthcare authorities’ requirements, the company concluded.

Bangtan Boys popularly known as BTS is a world-famous South-Korean band. The band was constituted in 2010. In 2013 the band released their first song and since then it is managed by Big Hit Entertainment only.