Bruce Willis quits acting after diagnosis with Aphasia

American actor Bruce Willis has taken a huge step in his acting career after his health is deteriorating. Actor and singer Bruce Willis, has officially stepped out of his acting career. This comes instead of his fatal medical diagnosis that has been revealed by various media outlets too.

Apparently, Bruce who is 67 years old today has been diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder that attacks your brain nerves and subsequently results in language dysfunction. This news comes as a huge shock for his fans and netizens as Bruce has been a successful actor throughout. Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis has also left his fans in wonder whether he will leave his singing career too like his acting career as it’s affecting his language.

Willis’ retirement was announced in a joint statement by the family on social media. “To Bruce’s incredible fans, as a family, we wanted to convey that our darling Bruce has been facing some health concerns and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” the message stated. As a result of this, and after considerable thought, Bruce has decided to leave a career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a very difficult moment for our family, and we are so grateful for your continuous love, compassion, and support,” it said. We’re dealing with this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to include his fans because we know how much he means to you, just as you do to him. “Live it up,” as Bruce usually says, and that is exactly what we intend to do. Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, with love.”

How is Aphasia Caused?

The US National Institute of Health (NIH) defines aphasia as a condition caused by damage to language-related brain areas. Stroke, tumor, or head injury can cause damage. It impacts speech output, understanding, reading, and writing. According to the NIH website, it can also be caused by a brain tumor or a degenerative neurological condition.

Aphasia may be associated with speech abnormalities such as dysarthria or apraxia caused by brain injury. The NAA believes two million Americans have aphasia, with 180,000 new cases each year.

Symptoms of Aphasia

The symptoms of aphasia vary based on the part of the brain affected and the type of aphasia. Symptoms include:

1. Having trouble naming familiar items, locations, events, or people (the “tip of the tongue” phenomena)Inability to communicate oneself verbally or in writing

2. Having trouble following Reading and Spelling Issues

3. omitting minor words like “the,” “of,” and “was”

4. Incorrect word order

5. Not noticing one’s own grammatical errors

6. Only short, effortful phrases

7. Using single words

How can Aphasia be Treated?

The goal of treatment is to improve language and communication skills, as well as to establish new communication ways if needed. Reading and writing tasks, listening and repeating wording exercises, acquiring expressive language skills such as using facial expressions and gestures to communicate, and many more exercises are all part of rehabilitation with a speech-language pathologist.