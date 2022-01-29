Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley: Royal Rumble 2022 Preview

This match is going to be a powerhouse action-packed match with the two Goliaths colliding with each other. This is The First Time Ever. Both of these superstars have never faced each other one-on-one. Also, with Paul Heyman and MVP around the corner, this match could be more interesting.

Bobby Lashley has MMA background while Brock Lesnar has a UFC background. Ever since the return of Bobby Lashley in 2018, fans are waiting for this collision and finally, they will witness an epic showdown of the Giants in Royal Rumble 2022.

Overview

At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar was the challenger to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While, Big E was supposed to defend against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a fatal four-way match.

On WWE Day 1, it was announced that Roman got infected with the Covid virus and Brock Lesnar was added to the fatal four-way match, making it a fatal five-way match. Later that night in the main event of WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship at Day 1 by defeating then Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

There were notable points in that fatal five-way match, Lashley spearing Lesnar through the Barricade, a spear in-ring, and putting Lesnar in “The Hurt Lock” which Lesnar was unable to avoid but unfortunately broken by Big E. And shortly after that, Lesnar F-5ed Big E and won the WWE Championship.

On the 3rd January episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship that the champion Brock Lesnar holds. Thus started the feud pro-wrestling fans have been waiting for.

The rivalry

“The Beast” Brock Lesnar and “The All-Mighty” Bobby Lashley are the Power House superstars of WWE but they haven’t faced each other since the time they have been in WWE.

On the 10th January episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar met in the ring. Lashley said that Lesnar is ducking him for around 20 years. Lesnar joked about it and made a “knock-knock” joke with Paul Heyman insulting Bobby Lashley. Lesnar also said that Lashley is a “Brock Lesnar Wannabe”.

On the 17th January episode of RAW, in challengers collide match, Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander attacked Bobby Lashley.

On the 24th January episode of RAW, there was a Royal Rumble Weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley where they weighed 273 pounds and 286 pounds, respectively. Lashley said that this reign of Brock Lesnar will be the shortest, while Lesnar joked and went backstage.

Bobby Lashley knows that Brock Lesnar is taking him lightly, he tweeted

Match Prediction

Brock Lesnar has never had a short-lived title run, so it is unlikely to happen now. But, you never know with the WWE. Also, Brock Lesnar has never faced Bobby Lashley one-on-one. This is a main event caliber match and we all would hope that it would live it up to those standards.

We all know that Brock Lesnar is a Beast but we should not forget that Bobby Lashley is also called “The Dominator”. The match would have a lot of signature moves delivered and it would be interesting watching Brock Lesnar in the Hurt Lock. And how many F-5 would Lashley survive? Will Paul Heyman turn on Brock Lesnar?

No matter what the prediction of the match is, it should be one to remember. Our prediction is a clean victory for Brock Lesnar.