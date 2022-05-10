Britney Spears Triggers Concern Among Fans After Instagram Nude Photo Dump During Pregnancy

The fans are concerned over a sudden photo dump.

It seems Britney Spears certainly had a great holiday in Mexico. The 40-year-old sensation is currently pregnant but that isn’t stopping her from living her ‘youth’ and newly gained freedom. She is known for being pretty active on her social media and her most recent endeavor was the proof of that.

Britney posted a huge dump of photos for the first time in a while in a short period. What’s more, most of these were pictures of her where she is completely naked and her poses were almost similar in every photo. This action of her during her pregnancy got more than one fan concerned.

But what was the reaction of her fans and is something like this really worth getting concerned about? Here is everything we know about it so far:

Britney’s Photo Dump

Spears took to her Instagram account to dump a lot of photos over a short period. Britney posted three separate photos on her Instagram account which has over 41 million followers. These pictures were posted over a short period of three hours on the same day.

Each picture featured Britney posing in almost similar but slightly different poses. The biggest similarity between the three posts is that all of the pictures were from her holiday in Mexico and all of them featured Britney without a single piece of cloth.

She pictured the first post with: “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation?”, the second post was captioned: “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick”, and the third caption said: “I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much”.

Reaction of Fans

Many of Britney’s followers were concerned with this sudden photo dump of her while she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. One fan said: “Please have a little respect for yourself and your children. This is public. Do you want your son’s friends to see this type of thing? You are better than this.”

Another follower commented: “We don’t need to see this, and we don’t need to see it five times in a different filter.” And one other fan was asked: “Someone that genuinely loves this girl help her.”

Although some fans were concerned and called her out for it, others simply criticized these comments and said that she is free to do whatever she wants with her body and her account.

Britney’s Reaction

Although Britney is yet to react to a sudden outpour of concern from the fans, this is not the first time she has done something cheeky like this. The last time something similar happened, Britney gave a reply. She said: “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer”.

Britney is set to give birth to her first baby ever since she was free of the 13-year-long conservatorship held by her father.