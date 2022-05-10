Britney Spears Sets Her Wedding Date With Sam Asghari

It appears that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are all set for their long-awaited wedding! The pair said that all of the essential details, including the wedding date, have been finalized.

Sam took to Instagram Stories to wish Britney a Happy Mother’s Day, share his joy at becoming a parent, and update fans on their wedding plans.

The pair announced last month that they are expecting their first child, marking two huge milestones for the couple since Spears was released from her conservatorship last year. “Our lives have been a true life fairytale,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story in honor of their upcoming child. I wish my future queen a happy Mother’s Day.

“Also, the big day has been booked!” he said atop a photo from their engagement day in this message. Nobody will know till the following day.”

When is the Couple Getting Married?

Britney posted an Instagram snap of their new cat Wendy wearing a bridal veil. “Please accept Wendy’s greetings!!! In the description, the singer stated, “And yes, this is the veil for my wedding gown!!!” Britney’s wedding gown is claimed to have been designed by Donatella Versace, a close friend of Britney’s.

Sam gave an exciting update on their wedding date, as well as a sneak peek at the wedding gown. He showed off Britney’s engagement ring in an Instagram story with her. He captioned the shot, “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon-to-be queen, our lives have been a genuine life fairytale.” “The big day has been set!” “No one will know until the day after!”

Since the announcement, the couple has kept the details of their wedding under wraps. So, there is no revelation of the date of the wedding, as mentioned in Sam’s story, the fans will know about the wedding the day after.

Baby on the Way

The singer revealed the good news in a lengthy Instagram caption on April 11. She commented beside a photo of flowers, “So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby.” The kid will be Spears’ third child and the couple’s first together. Kevin Federline is the father of Spears’ two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Spears went on to say that she noticed she gained weight following her trip to Hawaii and that a test verified her thoughts. “Obviously, I won’t be going out as much,” she explained, “due to the paps getting their money shot of me, which they sadly already have.”

The singer also said that she had previously suffered from prenatal depression expressing an “extremely awful” event that women had hitherto avoided discussing. “But today ladies talk about it all the time… thank God we don’t have to keep that suffering a secret anymore,” she remarked. “This time, I’m going to do yoga every day!!!”