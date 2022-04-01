Britney Spears Invites Fans to Say “Hello to My Booty” In Topless Pic

Oops! She did it again.

The ‘Princess of Pop’ has been pretty trending on social media and she has been pretty consistent in uploading content for her fans to see. Once again, she has gone ahead and shared some sultry photos but this time, it comes with an open invitation.

Britney recently shared a picture of her rearview recently on her social media and captioned the photo with a cheeky comment. As expected the fans went crazy over her latest tease and some took the hilarious caption to the next level with their comments.

Here are more details about the supposed picture:

Britney on Instagram

Spears took to Instagram to share a heart-piercing picture of her behind. The 40-year old pop singer and actor posted a photo in an Instagram post that featured a cheeky view of her… well, cheeks.

The picture featured Britney taking a swim in the ocean while wearing a tiny yellow bikini. However, she decided to go topless in the pic and only wore the bottom part of her bikini. The picture showed off her bareback and her behind as it was taken from the rearview.

She captioned the picture with: “Say hello to my booty”. The fans went wild with her cheeky comment and also praised her fine-toned body. Some fans were rather funny and went along with her joke. One person commented “Hello buttney” and another said “Hello Bootney” with a laughing emoji. While one fan took a jab at her name and said “Hello, booty spears”.

Many comments were filled with a similar interpretation of her name mixed with the alternate names for a person’s behind while other fans were just awestruck at her fine-toned body. Some also congratulated her for her recently acquired freedom as she finally won her case and her conservatorship ended last year in November after a long span of 13 years.

Britney Shares a Video Trying Out Different Outfits

The pop icon also shared a video reel on her Instagram in which she is seen trying out different outfits among which some of them were pretty raunchy. In the video, Britney dresses up in different outfits while portraying multiple characters.

In one outfit, the mother of two dressed up as an assistant of a CEO and in another, she is seen wearing the outfit of a 22-year-old going to the club. Then she proceeded to change into a tiny swimsuit of pink color having panels cut out of them and posed for the camera while sticking her rear out. She also asks the fans: “Can you guess who I am?”

Britney is a pretty frequent user of social media and she often shares her day-to-day activities with her fans on Instagram.