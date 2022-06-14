Blue Bloods Season 13: Everything We Know So Far

Amazon Prime Video’s popular drama series Blue Bloods might renew for another season very soon. The series which already had prior 12 seasons released is preparing for its 13th season. Blue Bloods was launched in 2010 by several producers. The CBS series since its release has been a very popular and engaging piece. It is a perfect combination of drama with a pinch of thrill and action.

No wonder the series lasted for more than a decade because it has been massively loved by fans and viewers throughout. Additionally, season 13 will be one of the most anticipated seasons of all. This is because the ending of season 12, left so many open ends that are expected to be fulfilled in the upcoming season.

One of the characters became a parent, another stated that they were about to face a huge career challenge, and yep, the Reagans had another entertaining Sunday night meal. There will be a few new things for the Reagans to deal with when the program returns for Season 13, but their lives will remain consistent. Here’s all we know about “Blue Bloods'” upcoming 13th season.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Release Date

No official information has been granted by the original network CBS or any of the official spokespeople. Therefore, the release date has not been officially informed yet. However, if one has to predict it, could very well be done by observing the past trends for the seasons. All of the 12 seasons released, were in the second half of the year. Hence, it can be assumed that either the 13th season will be released in the second half of 2022 or the second half of 2023.

Additionally, talking about the number of episodes in season 13, it could be inferred that all of the prior seasons had around 20-22 episodes each. Hence, the same could be expected from the upcoming season too.

Will Erin run for DA this season?

Two important Season 12 incidents will likely be resolved in Season 13. In the Season 12 finale, Erin Reagan (Moynahan) announces she’s running for DA, and Danny’s (Wahlberg) colleague, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), adopts a witness’s orphaned daughter.

Showrunner Kevin Wade told Deadline on May 6 that the show will balance Erin’s DA race and her work. Wade expects Season 13 to entail “performing the work she has and confronting herself about her job fitness. And what she’ll do to acquire it.” This will require adjustments at work and at home.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Cast

Information regarding the new cast that can be added is not yet confirmed. However, some old and classic cast members who have been there for most of the season could return for season 13 too. They are-

Donnie Wahlberg (Detective Danny Reagan)

Bridget Moynahan (ADA Erin Reagan)

Will Estes (Officer/Sergeant Jamie Reagan)

Len Cariou (Commissioner Henry Reagan)

Tom Selleck (Commissioner Frank Reagan)

Jennifer Esposito (Jackie Curatola)

Amy Carlson (Linda Reagan)

Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle)

Marisa Ramirez (Detective Maria Baez)

Vanessa Ray (Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan)

Blue Bloods is known for its blend of family stories and police drama, and the upcoming season will be more of the same. Characters have both personal and professional choices to make when the show returns.