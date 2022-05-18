Bling Empire Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

It’s like the TV version of Crazy Rich Asians.

When Bling Empire first aired in January 2021, it quickly became a favorite among the audience with its compelling characters, epic rivalries, wild whims, and ridiculous money. The critics also rated it highly as the movie scored 90% on the Tomatometer.

There is something about the self-serving philosophy of the main characters in the show that made it so compulsive to watch. And an Asian-American cast only put the cherry on top. The second was the latest to air this month and fans have been wondering what happens next ever since then.

So has the show been announced to have a third season and what can we expect from it? Here is everything we know so far:

What is Bling Empire About?

The series primarily focuses on the daily lives of ridiculously wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American people living in Los Angeles. This series happens to be the first American reality TV show that features a cast comprising all East Asians from the United States.

The series had a ridiculous range in its drama and took it to an absurd level. One episode could be a ridiculous story about some conflict for a really expensive necklace while other episodes could get really tense like looking for a character’s estranged father.

Will There Be a Third Season?

As of now, Netflix has not given any green flags for the third season of the show but that does not mean that there will not be one in the future. If we speculate from past incidents, season 1 premiered in January 2021, and the renewal of the series for a second season happened on March 10.

Season 2 turned out to be just as successful as season 1 so there are high chances it will be renewed for a third season and from the speculations, we can expect the announcement of renewal to happen around July this year.

What to Expect from Season 3?

Season two’s ending made us witness the moments before the standoff between Kane, Christine, and Anna and left us on a cliffhanger. We now know that Christine and Anna will be teaming up in a great confrontation with Kane in the coming season.

We will also explore the appearance of Drew, Kelly’s ex who actually turned up on Anna’s doorstep with flowers. We can expect most of the main characters to renew their roles in the third season including some returning roles from season 1.

Bling Empire Season 3 Release Date

We saw that the second season of Bling Empire premiered one year after its renewal announcement so we can expect the same things from season 3. Considering that, we can speculate the third season to be released in the summer of 2023.

Currently, you can stream the first and second seasons of Bling Empire on Netflix.