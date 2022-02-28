News & Politics

Blasts in Kyiv Putin Makes his Assault on Kharkiv Official

Following three days of warfare, Ukrainian soldiers are still resisting Russian forces who are closing in on Kyiv and putting up a strong fight.

On Saturday, the United Nations verified that at least 240 civilians had been killed. The Russian invasion of its neighbor Ukraine has generated a slew of graphic footage documenting the bloodshed.

Several massive explosions rang out in the sky at night south of the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning as Putin’s assault on Kyiv intensified. One explosion looked to be roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the downtown area, although CNN reported that an explosion shook the southwest area of Kyiv shortly before 1 a.m. (local time).

A pipeline project in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was also destroyed by Russian soldiers. To avoid an “environmental disaster,” the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection recommended locals wrap their windows with moist towels or linen and consume lots of fluids after the explosion, which is described as looking like a smoke plume.

It was also cautioned against misleading that this was not a nuclear attack by the Telegram Platform of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security. Throughout the early hours of Sunday, the intense bombardment was recorded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Even the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv, located southwest of Kyiv, was struck by Russian missiles, resulting in the destruction of an oil facility. Large flames could be seen soaring into the night sky in images and videos shared online.

Later, an airstrike struck a radioactive waste disposal facility near Kyiv, however, the warehouses were unharmed, according to the Ukrainian nuclear agency. There’s been, nevertheless, no sign of a leak in the system. A missile attack on the Government Specialized Enterprise “Radon” disposal plant occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the NRIU, the automatic radioactive monitoring equipment at the site failed, but readings performed in Kyiv revealed that levels of radiation were acceptable. The general population is not in danger. It was claimed that a projectile had impacted radioactive substances’ burial ground, but the State Emergency Service denied this claim.

On Saturday, a video of a tank ramming into a moving automobile in Kyiv went viral on social media. Fortunately, the motorist was able to get up and walk away from the accident. Military vehicles may be seen pursuing the car from the opposite direction in the video’s opening minutes. And it slams into the car head-on.

It has been verified by Ukraine’s Presidential office that a Chechen Russian Security column was also annihilated near Hostomel.

A number of Russian tanks trapped on Ukrainian roadways are said to be running low on gasoline and food.

When Russian soldiers were seen on camera by Liveuamap and tweeted by Max Seddon, Russia’s Moscow bureau head, they were seen standing next to a huge tank and engaging in discussion with an unseen driver. It seems as though they are having a good time, which has surprised many people on social media.

