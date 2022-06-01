Billie Eilish and Tyler Vorce Broke Up! Here Is All You Need To Know

It has now been confirmed that the couple has split up amid rumors of Vorce cheating on Eilish.

The speculations began when fans came up with theories about Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce’s breakup. The rumors picked up after Billie Eilish’s powerful performance at Coachella and the notable absence in the crowd.

Did Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce break up?

Vorce took to Instagram to share the news of the breakup. He confirmed the breakup and clarified that “No one cheated on anyone” He also added that “Relationships end, simple as that. Creating rumors and lying on the internet is dangerous.”

Fans had begun hating the actor after speculation about him cheating on Eilish started. Talking about it, he said, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know is the most cowardly thing you can do.”

Billie Eilish has not made any public statement about the breakup.

Where Did The Rumors Start?

The speculations began when after Vorce was not present in the crowd when Eilish performed at the Californian festival. The couple was reportedly not seen together in the past couple of weeks, which fueled the speculations so much more.

Not only was Vorce absent while Eilish performed, but he also was not present on either weekend one or weekend two. It seemed like Vorce had different priorities as he was spotted somewhere far off. Vorce appeared to be happily out and about partying in Los Angeles with Bella Thorne.

He also appeared on one of his friend’s Instagram stories. The friend can be overheard saying ‘we make our own Coachella.’ This was taken as a subtle dig at Eilish and her performance at Coachella. The breakup was not confirmed back then.

Matthew Tyler Vorce seen in this video with a woman saying “we make our own coachella” Is this shade on Billie? Whats your thoughts? Comment below pic.twitter.com/IDGHheopu1 — It’s over Bitches 💀 (@ExposingVorce) April 25, 2022

More Speculation

One of the definite ways to see if two celebrities get along with each other or not is to see if they follow one another on social media. If couples randomly unfollow each other, it usually means that not all is well in paradise.

In this case, Billie Eilish’s friend Zoe Donahoe, unfollowed Virge on Instagram. She does follow Eilish though. Eilish on the other hand does not follow anyone on the platform. This made it harder for fans to assume whether the two of them were together or not.

When Did Billie Eilish and Tyler Vorce Start Dating?

The couple reportedly got together last year in April. Their first public appearance was when they were walking Billie’s dog, a pitbull named Shark. They also grabbed coffee together.

There were pictures of the couple cozying up in Santa Barbara back in October. Since then, sources claim that the couple has been inseparable.

A source present at Doja Cat’s costume birthday party said that the pair “kept close to each other the whole night and never left each other’s side”. The couple had even attended the birthday party together in matching costumes.

Neither of them has ever commented about the status of their relationship publicly until now. However, Eilish had talked about why she wanted to keep relationships private.

Billie Eilish Wants To Keep Relationships Private

She said, “I definitely want to keep (relationships) private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret.”

Eilish seems to have learned the hard way about making relationships public and does not want to take any chances now. She also added “I think about the people that have made their relationships public and then they break up and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

It seems to have been a good decision on Eilish’s part to keep some of her private life private. It is quite difficult for celebrities of her stature to have healthy private romantic relationships as there is too much judgment.