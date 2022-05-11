Billboard Music Awards 2022: Full list of BBMAs Performances

One of the biggest music awards of all time the Billboards music awards for the year 2022 is all set to be aired and we can’t be more excited. The biggest music awards of 2022 will be airing on May 15 at 8.00 PM.

Whoever wishes to watch the award show can easily do so on Hulu+ live and can also stream the same on YouTube TV if you have a subscription. The award show will become more fun and happening with Sean “Diddy” being the host for the award function.

Apart from this, various top artists are all set to be nominated for prestigious awards. Several categories of the awards include top male artists, top female artists, best duo, top rap artist male and female, and various other categories.

2022 Billboard Music Awards performers

But let us take a look at the best part about the award function, the performing artists. Here is a complete list of artists who will give their best and set the stage on fire with their breathtaking performances.

The Machine + Florence

Maxwell Maxwell

Megan Stallion, thee

Ed Sheeran

Rauw Alejandro

Travis Scott

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Becky G

Morgan Wallen

Burna Boy

Miranda Lambert

Elle King

Becky G is ready to light up the stage with her first award show performance. Ed Sheeran will perform from Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of his current tour.

The rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the award event after a 23-year hiatus. Further, Travis Scott will be performing for the very first time after his astroworld concert. Travis’s astroworld concert was a major bad experience for him as it creates a huge ruckus and resulted in the death of 10 people.

Not only this but several people were also injured to a great extent. Hence it will be pretty difficult for the rapper to perform after all that has happened.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert will perform a duet called “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which has received over 210 million on-demand streaming and was nominated for Video of the Year at the 57th Annual ACM Awards.

Billboard is a yearly award held every year where all the top musicians, rappers, and artists gather to attend. Not only this but various performances are held. These awards evaluate artists primarily on their commercial success rather than their artistic quality.

The same metrics that determine the weekly Billboard charts, including record sales, online streams, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, are used to choose the winners. The Weeknd is the most nominated artist for the second year in a row, with 17, one more than last year, when he dominated the awards with 10 victories, including Top Artist. With 14 citations, Doja Cat is the most cited female artist.

So let us all hold our breath and wait for the amazing performances to air on 15th May 2022.